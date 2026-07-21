‘Real Housewives of New York’ Fan Fave Returns — But Faces Awkward Question in Bombshell Trailer

Fans of Bravo can celebrate the full-time return of an OG fan favorite to “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Caroline Radziwill, who exited in season 10, will be returning to the show as a full-fledged cast member. This follows previous reports of her return in a “friend of” capacity.

‘New Tensions Emerge’

Bravo Caroline Radziwill

Bravo has just issued a new press release for the upcoming season in this “Real Housewives” series indicating it promises to be a fiery one.

“The city that never sleeps lights up when this ambitious group of Housewives takes on another unforgettable season,” the release reads.

“From the concrete jungle to the sandy beaches of a private island, they work hard and play even harder as some friendships grow stronger, new ones form, and others take unexpected turns,” Bravo continues. “When pieces of the past resurface and new tensions emerge, the women find themselves navigating shifting loyalties and fractured friendships.”

An Awkward Encounter

In advance of the upcoming season, Bravo also dropped a new trailer in which Radiziwill is prominently featured — albeit not in a way she would have preferred.

In the trailer, the socialite is seen on the streets of Manhattan when she’s confronted by a bystander.

The person shouts that Radziwill is “the one from the Epstein files,” and then asks if she’d ever paid a visit to his infamous island.

Radziwill, however, is having none of it.

“You think I’m part of an international sex-trafficking ring?” she asks another Housewife.

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Caught Up in Scandal

Radziwill found herself caught up in a massive scandal when she appeared in the Epstein files.

The release of the files included an email exchange between Radziwill and one-time friend Ghislaine Maxwell, currently imprisoned after being convicted of sex trafficking. Those charges related to her alleged role as accomplice of the notorious Jeffrey Epstein,

Earlier this year, Radziwill addressed her association with such sinister figures.

“Imagine knowing someone and even being friendly with them and then they turn out to be, like, a monster,” she told The New York Times back in March.

“The thing about her that made it easy for me to spend any time with her at all was that she was very intelligent, she was educated,” Radziwill recalled. “If you lined up 10 women and you asked, like, pick the woman who would be involved in an international sex trafficking ring, it would not be her.”

Her Personal ‘Horror Story’

Of course, the trailer also contains lighter moments than that.

At one point, Radziwill his seen discussing her ex-husband Anthony Radziwill, cousin of the late John F. Kennedy Jr.

In the clip, she refers to “American Love Story: John F. Kennedy & Carolyn Bessette,” the recent FX series dramatizing the romance between Kennedy and the woman who would become his wife (the series was produced by Ryan Murphy, producer of “American Horror Story”).

Quips Radziwill, “Everyone’s ‘American Love Story’ is my ‘American Horror Story.'”

When Does ‘RHONY’ Season 16 Premiere?

Per Bravo’s release, the new season of “The Real Housewives of New York City” premieres on Tuesday, September 8.