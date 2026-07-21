Bozoma Saint John Unveils the Invitations for Her Wedding to Keely Watson

Bozoma Saint John is letting fans in on one of the most personal details of her upcoming wedding.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star gave an exclusive first look at the invitation suite for her wedding to fiancé Keely Watson in a feature published by Us Weekly. Created in collaboration with Minted, the invitations go far beyond a traditional wedding announcement, incorporating meaningful symbols, bold colors and thoughtful details that reflect the couple’s love story and Bozoma’s Ghanaian heritage.

The reveal comes as Saint John and Watson prepare to tie the knot in Ghana later this summer, following their September 2025 engagement.

Every Piece of the Invitation Tells a Story

According to Us Weekly, Saint John worked closely with Minted’s Concierge team to create invitations that felt deeply personal rather than simply elegant.

“We wanted the invitation suite to feel intentional and uniquely representative of our story,” Saint John told the outlet. “We incorporated bold Kente cloth colors and gold foil accents as a nod to the Gold Coast.”

The invitation suite features vibrant Kente-inspired borders, gold detailing and Adinkra symbols woven throughout the design. It also includes the impala lily, Ghana’s national flower, along with gold-lined envelopes and custom stationery intended to become keepsakes for guests.

“The impala lily and ancient Adinkra symbols were woven throughout, so every element had meaning and cultural weight,” she explained. “Love that every detail felt bespoke. From the custom envelope liners to the gold foil finishing touches, the invitations felt less like stationery and more like a keepsake. It set the tone for what we wanted our guests to experience long before they arrived in Ghana.”

Guests will also find a personal welcome note inside the suite, and the dress code calls for formal Kente attire in celebration of the wedding’s location.

The Couple Is Preparing for a Destination Celebration

Saint John and Watson connected through artist Harmonia Rosales, who is married to Watson’s nephew. The couple announced their engagement last September after a whirlwind romance.

Before finding love with Watson, Saint John was married to Peter Saint John until his death from cancer in 2013. She has often spoken publicly about the profound impact of that loss and how it shaped her outlook on relationships.

As excitement builds for the wedding, some familiar faces have already weighed in.

After returning from her bachelorette celebration in Turks and Caicos, Saint John shared updates on social media that prompted a playful response from Rihanna.

“Checked all my mailboxes, still can’t find the wedding invitation! Wild!” the singer joked in an Instagram comment.

Her RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley also joined the fun, replying, “Honestly sounds like a very serious issue within the postal system because there is simply no other explanation.”

While the celebrity banter drew laughs, Saint John’s invitation reveal underscores the care she has put into every aspect of the celebration. Rather than simply announcing a wedding date, the invitation suite introduces guests to the culture, symbolism and story that will define one of the biggest milestones of her life.

With the ceremony now just weeks away, fans are getting an early glimpse of the meaningful details that Saint John and Watson hope will make their destination wedding an unforgettable experience.