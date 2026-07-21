Stars Flood Julianne Hough with Heartfelt Messages for Her Birthday

Julianne Hough is feeling the love on her birthday.

The actress, dancer and former “Dancing With the Stars” pro marked another trip around the sun with a reflective Instagram post on Monday, July 20, looking back on her career while sharing an uplifting message about embracing the future.

Her heartfelt post quickly drew birthday wishes from friends, former coworkers and fans alike.

All About the Sweet Post

Rather than writing a letter to her younger self, Hough chose a different approach this year.

“Today is my birthday. Usually, I write to the younger version of myself, but this year I’m writing to the 38 year old me,” she began.

The entertainer admitted she has found herself questioning whether her biggest accomplishments were already behind her, a feeling she believes many people can relate to.

“Somewhere along the way, I started to wonder if the best was behind me. Maybe you can relate,” she wrote.

Hough accompanied the post with moments from throughout her career, explaining that she wanted to celebrate achievements she hadn’t fully appreciated at the time.

“So today I’m sharing moments from my career that I never really stopped to celebrate.”

She also reflected on the personal growth she’s experienced over the years while emphasizing how much performing continues to inspire her.

“I’ve spent years doing inner work, and while my relationships and human connection will always matter most, performing is my passion. Work is what fuels me. My career is what makes me come alive.”

Hough ended her message on an optimistic note, thanking those who have supported her journey and encouraging others to keep looking ahead.

“Thank you for being on this journey with me for so many years. I hope this is a reminder to all of us that the best is yet to come.”

Friends & Fans React

The touching post prompted an outpouring of birthday wishes from fellow celebrities.

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron left a heartfelt message while reminding Hough that many exciting chapters are still ahead.

“Happy Birthday, Jules!! PS I was 12 years older than you are now when I STARTED hosting DWTS 😳, so, trust me, you’ve got PLENTY of “the best” still to come.”

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional Peta Murgatroyd also joined in, writing, “Happy Birthday❤️❤️❤️.”

“Survivor” legend Rob Mariano added his own birthday greeting.

“happy birthday hope you have a great one.”

Fans also filled the comments with well wishes, celebrating Hough’s milestone and praising her inspiring outlook.

The birthday reflection echoes comments Hough has made in the past about embracing authenticity and aging naturally.

In a 2016 interview with PEOPLE, she joked that she actually looked older during her early days on “Dancing With the Stars” than she does now.

“Back when I was on Dancing With the Stars at 18 years old, I think I look older than I do now,” she said. “I’ve definitely gone for a ‘less is more’ standpoint. As far as beauty goes, my philosophy is starting from the inside out. Being happy, having a positive attitude, drinking tons of water – happy girls are the prettiest girls.”

She also explained that she wanted to embrace her natural appearance instead of chasing beauty trends.

“For me, I’m only gonna look like this this year and then I’m gonna look different next year, so might as well embrace that,” Hough said. “Maybe I’m just 28 and want to stay young, so I’m not wearing any makeup because it makes me look older. Maybe it’s because I feel like I’m getting older, I don’t know!”

As Hough celebrates another birthday, it’s clear her message of gratitude, growth and optimism continues to resonate with both her famous friends and longtime fans.