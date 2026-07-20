Julianne Hough Gets Sweet Birthday Shoutout From ‘DWTS’

“Dancing With the Stars” made sure Julianne Hough’s birthday didn’t go unnoticed. In honor of the longtime pro, judge, and co-host turning 38, the show’s official Instagram account shared a heartfelt tribute celebrating her years in the ballroom. This prompted fans to join in with birthday wishes for one of the franchise’s most beloved stars. Check out the details below in our “Dancing With the Stars” spoilers.

‘DWTS’ Pros Celebrate One of Its Biggest Stars

The official “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram account honored Hough’s birthday with a sweet message marking her 38th birthday.

The post was captioned, “Happy birthday to our skybox queen, @juleshough! Hope your day is filled with joy and laughter 🫶 🥳.”

After sharing the post, fellow pro dancers were quick to jump in the comments to share their love on Hough’s birthday.

Jenna Johnson wrote, “Happy Birthday beauty!!!!!!!,” while Pasha Pashkov and Sasha Farber both wished her a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, Daniella Karagach added, “HBD 👑👑👑👑,” and Brylee Armstrong, wife of pro dancer Brandon Armstrong, wrote, “Happy birthday to the queen!”

Fans Send Their Birthday Love

While her fellow pro dancers were sharing their birthday wishes, fans were quick to jump online and share their birthday wishes with Julianne also.

One fan wrote, “Heart and soul of not just DWTS but everything really! HBD to JHough 🥳🥳🌟✨☄️,” while another added, “Happy Birthday Beauty Hope You Have A Very Special Fabulous Day ❤️🎁🎊🎈🎉🎂,” and a third added, “Happy birthday, Jules! Cake and ice cream for everyone 🥳🍨🎂.”

The birthday love continued, as this fan wrote, “🎂🥳Party on! And Happiest of Birthdays to you Jules 💓,” and another fan added, “happy birthday to the best co-host ever!!!!! 🎂🥳🧚🫀💞👼🏼👑❤️‍🔥,” and one more added, “The true dancing with the stars princess.”

Breaking ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Records

Julianne didn’t waste any time making history after joining the reality TV dancing competition in Season 4.

In her first season, Hough was paired with Apolo Anton Ohno. She went on to win the Mirrorball trophy in her very first season as a professional.

Season 5 debuted, and Julianne was paired with Hélio Castroneves. She again went on to win the Mirrorball Trophy.

Julianne became the first pro dancer to win back-to-back titles in her first two seasons. She quickly established herself as one of the show’s brightest stars, and it helped launch her career that extended far beyond the ballroom.

Hough Does It All

While we have seen many pro dancers eventually move on from “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough has stayed with the show and returned in many different roles.

Hough stepped down as a professional dancer after Season 8 in 2009. However, she would later return to the show and join the judging panel. She served as a permanent judge on “DWTS” for five seasons (Seasons 19-21 and 23-24).

Julianne would return to the show once again in 2023. She started serving as co-host of the show starting in Season 32 and continues to serve in that role today.

Hough is one of only a handful of people who can say they’ve competed, judged, and hosted the series. It gives her a unique perspective on every aspect of the competition.