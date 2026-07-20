One Beloved Star Wars Actor Consistently Denies MCU Roles

The MCU has become one of the most profitable film franchises of all time. Almost every actor dreams of landing a unique or popular character within the larger series. The movies might not receive the highest ratings, especially recently, but there is no denying the MCU’s persevered popularity. However, there is one actor who consistently turns down any role Marvel offers.

According to Kevin Feige, Adam Driver consistently denies any Marvel role he is offered. There have been several meetings where the MCU offers Driver a significant role, but he will deny it for one reason or another. Some fans believe Driver passes on Marvel due to his familiarity with Disney’s business practices, while others feel that he just hasn’t found a role which resonates with him. Yet, as Feige says within the same interview, “You never know what the future may bring.”

Kevin Feige Claims Adam Driver Has Refused to Work with the MCU

During an interview with Joshua Horowitz, Feige confirms that the MCU has offered Driver several roles, but he consistently turns them down. The MCU showrunner went on to confirm Driver is usually upfront about his willingness to participate, causing fans to speculate why the Star Wars actor wouldn’t want a piece of the Marvel Pie. The series is responsible for bringing actor’s like Tom Holland into the mainstream and elevating already beloved actors like Chris Evans. On paper, this seems like the perfect opportunity for Driver, but there is likely more than meets the eye about the situation.

For one thing, Marvel originally made their actors sign a pretty stringent contract. On top of a serious NDA, most older MCU contracts stipulate their actors star in multiple films. This may no longer be the case, but has caused several actors to be somewhat skeptical of Marvel’s business practices. Some fans believe that Driver could even have an added disdain from his time working with Disney on the “Star Wars” sequel series. Yet, most of this frustration likely stems around Disney’s mishandling of the Ben Solo solo film. The spin-off was approved by Lucasfilm, but later denied by Disney. Nevertheless, this experience probably wouldn’t prevent Driver from working with the media giant again.

The sequel series might not be the most popular part of the Star Wars mythos, but it holds a special place in fans’ hearts. They didn’t perform as well as they could have, but they are still widely considered box office successes. The name Star Wars, like the MCU, is enough to put fans in theater seats, by itself. It’s more than likely Driver is simply waiting for the right role in order to take his MCU arrival as seriously as possible.

Driver Likely Hasn’t Found a Marvel Role That Resonates With Him

At this point, it is more than likely that Driver hasn’t found an MCU role that he actually enjoys. He clearly found something he resonated with in Ben Solo, and is waiting until an MCU character actually jumps out at him. There are literally hundreds of comic book characters who Driver could realistically portray, so a consistent set of denials isn’t completely out of the question. It probably won’t be long, before Driver finally says yes during one of his now infamous Zoom meetings with Kevin Feige.

Getty Adam Driver smiling.

Driver is an incredibly successful and popular actor. Having him as a Marvel character would simply be icing on the cake for the already beloved MCU franchise. He has previously turned down the role of Mr. Fantastic, but could change his mind if offered a more engaging character. Some fans even speculate that he might be the MCU’s new Magneto after the reset many fans speculate will happen after the fallout of “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

Ultimately, only time will tell to see if Driver actually accepts a role within the MCU or will continue teasing the popular film franchise. There are a plethora of actors that Driver could encapsulate, but there’s no telling if the actor himself would find them engaging. Hopefully, the actor finds a character within Marvel that he actually resonates with.