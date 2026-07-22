‘Mad Max’ & Soap Actor Passes at 93 — Tributes Pour In

The actor known best for playing the idealistic settler leader Pappagallo in 1981’s “Mad Max 2,” aka “The Road Warrior,” has sadly passed away at the age of 93.

Michael Preston (most often credited as Mike Preston) was born in Hackney, London, England, in the late 1930s. He passed away in Florida on Monday, June 8 this year. However, Variety was only informed of his passing by his wife, Josie Preston, today. No cause of death was disclosed.

Multi-talented Preston was also a television host and singer throughout his long and storied career. He had been active as an entertainer since the late 1950s. He earned three Top 40 hits in the United Kingdom (including his version of The Fleetwoods “Mr. Blue” in 1959, per Discogs), before relocating to Australia, where he began working as a nightclub singer and performer.

His early screen success came hosting the Australian variety show “In Melbourne Tonight,” before his successful acting career began. At that point, he built a filmography on both the small and big screens.

Mike Preston Had an Extensive Filmography

In addition to his aforementioned most famous role as Pappagallo in 1981’s “Mad Max 2,” aka “The Road Warrior,” Mike Preston built an extensive filmography both on television and in movies.

On the small screen, his credits included recurring roles in the likes of police drama “Homicide,” soap opera “Bellbird,” prison-based soap opera “Punishment,” drama series “Hot Pursuit,” and crime series “M.P.S.I.B.”

He also made guest appearances in shows like crime drama series “Dixon of Dock Green,” crime action series “Cop Shop,” action series “The A-Team,” musical drama series “Fame,” military drama series “Airwolf,” DC superhero series “Superboy,” sci-fi drama “Alien Nation,” fantasy series “Highlander: The Series,” sci-fi mystery drama series “Baywatch Nights,” and legal drama “Law & Order.”

On the big screen, his additional movie credits included 1960’s musical comedy “Climb Up the Wall,” 1976’s children’s adventure “Barney,” 1979’s drama “The Last of the Knucklemen,” 1980’s drama “Maybe This Time,” 1982’s drama “Duet for Four,” and 1997’s DC superhero offering “Steel.”

As news of Preston’s passing began to circulate online, tributes to the star started pouring in on social media.

Tributes Poured in for Preston

Social media is now awash with tributes to the late Mike Preston.

Underneath Variety’s X post about Preston’s passing, many X users had lovely things to say.

One X user commented, “93 years, countless memories, and a lasting legacy on screen. Rest in peace. 🕊️”

Another user wrote, “A true screen legend whose work will live on for generations. 🕊️🎬”

Someone else said, “A remarkable career that spanned generations. Rest in peace, Mike Preston. 🕊️”

Another X user posted about Preston’s passing and noted, “We lost the actor who brought Pappagallo to life in Mad Max 😔.”

Finally, one individual simply said, “RIP Mike Preston 🕊️.”

We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mike Preston at this sad time. May his memory be a blessing and may he rest in eternal peace.

Mike Preston’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.