‘DWTS’ Alum Mya, 46, is Ageless in Bra and Skirt Red Carpet Ensemble

Singer Mya looked sensational in her red carpet look for this year’s BET Awards and has shared some fiery BTS content from the event.

The “Case of the Ex” hitmaker, who competed on Season 9 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2009 and finished as runner-up to Donny Osmond, is still killing it on the music scene.

In May, Mya released her ninth studio album, “Retrospect,” via her own label, Planet 9. On the record, she celebrates a variety of sonics from the late 1970s and early 1980s funk to hip hop, R&B, and pop. It features collaborations with some famous faces, including Snoop Dogg, Too Short, and 21 Savage, to name a few.

Earlier this month, she dropped the ’80s-inspired music video for her latest single, “Give It to You,” which paid homage to music icon Janet Jackson.

Mya Ups Her Fashion Game at 2026 BET Awards

Last month, Mya attended this year’s BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

For her red carpet look, the GRAMMY Award winner looked phenomenal in a black bra paired with a high-waisted skirt with silver detailing and pockets.

Mya teamed the ensemble with tights, heels, and a floor-length blazer jacket. She rocked pointy acrylic nails painted with black polish and accessorized with sparkly dangling earrings and a ring.

The “Chicago” actress tied her long locks up in a bun and opted for a glossy lip, black mascara, and eyeshadow for her makeup.

In a carousel post shared to her Instagram page yesterday, on July 22, Mya documented the look with some BTS content.

In the first couple of slides, she was captured strutting her stuff down a hallway. Gazing directly at the camera lens, Mya looked fierce and made everything look effortless.

In other pics, she posed alongside her stylist, Joe Exclusive, who dressed her for the occasion, and was photographed applying her makeup in the mirror.

Over the top of the post played Mya’s song “Good to You,” which is taken from her latest album.

Fans Praise Mya’s Look

Shared with her 2.4 million followers, Mya’s post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 12,100 likes and over 630 comments.

“You’re my hero !!! The way you are glowing is unreal boss. Can’t wait to see you,” one user wrote.

“When elegance, talent and phenomenon enter the room!! You get Mya!!” another person shared

“Slaying this outfit!” a third remarked.

“Love this look, queen!! Keep on slaying! Hope to see ya soon,” a fourth said.

“This look is so incredible. I love it,” a fifth fan shared.

Mya on ‘Extra Layer of Confirmation’ She Needed

After working alongside two major labels, Mya has been an independent artist since 2008.

In 2016, she dropped her seventh studio album, “Smooth Jones,” which earned Mya her first GRAMMY nomination since founding her own label, Planet 9.

“It was the extra layer of confirmation for me to keep going and make music from a pure place and nothing else. It’s the music that I resonate with, but also the music that made me sign up to be a recording artist in the first place, or inspired me to get into music. That was music that made me feel,” she told Principle Magazine last year.

The late music legend Prince also helped point Mya in the right direction when it came to its production.

“When I met with him at the O2 in London, he was dropping gems with direction to create positive, high vibrational music, but no samples, and playing an instrument on an album. So I incorporated all those things with the Smoove Jones independent project,” she explained.