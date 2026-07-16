How Mya Paid a Subtle Homage to Janet Jackson in ’80s-Flavored Music Video ‘Give It to You’

R&B diva Mya paid tribute to music icon Janet Jackson in her new music video for “Give It to You.”

The funky jam appears on Mya’s latest studio album, “Retrospect,” which dropped in May. It marked her first release in eight years and features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Too Short, and 21 Savage, to name a few.

Mya released the album via her own label, Planet 9, and sonically, it takes inspiration from the late 1970s and early 1980s funk, hip hop, R&B, and pop.

Even though “Give It to You” was first put out into the world last year, it’s a song Mya began working on back in 2017.

“So during my time recording with MyGuyMars during my previous project T.K.O., we’d created so many different, I would say, blueprints of projects together as production partners. We worked in a studio that had four rooms, and across the hall, Mike and Keys, who he often works with, were playing some music. I walked across the hall and said, ‘Excuse me. Who is that beat for?’ They said, ‘No one.’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s mine now.’ They gave me the track and I immediately got to work on it, because all of these melodies started coming to me, and I loved the feeling,” she told Principle Magazine last year.

Mya Pays Homage to Janet Jackson in New Music Video

On “Retrospect,” the song “Give It to You” appears with an album mix featuring D-Nice. To accompany the track, Mya has released a music video to promote it.

Using the ’80s as a reference, the summer-infused video features Mya performing full choreography alongside two backup dancers and scenes of her on the beach.

Mya’s fashion in the dancing clips was colorful, featuring a bright pink bodysuit paired with a denim jacket decorated with studs and badges.

Teaming the bold look with fishnet tights and tiny denim shorts, the “Case of the Ex” hitmaker rocked gold boots and accessorized with a Moschino belt.

On the beach, she wore multicoloured high-waisted leggings with a bright pink top and white sneakers.

Mya’s hair throughout the video was big and curly, very reminiscent of the 80s. She also wore a hoop earring, which featured a key attached to it.

Famously, Janet Jackson rocked a similar earring during her 1989 “Rhythm Nation” era, and Mya has been no stranger to referencing the star as an influence.

In 2001, she performed a dance tribute alongside Usher and P!nk for Jackson’s MTV Icon special. During an appearance on Sherri earlier this year, Mya admitted she would love to share the stage and tour with Jackson one day.

The homage didn’t go unnoticed, with fans calling out the wholesome tribute.

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‘I See the Janet Jackson Tribute’

“The key on the hoop earrings.. I see the Janet reference,” one user wrote.

“I see the Janet Jackson tribute. (Janet wore the key to Michael’s animal cages on her earring, I believe…) Lovely! Wonderful video, Ms. @myaplanet9,” another person shared.

“Mya is giving us Janet Jackson vibes and we are getting those feelings of love and appreciation,” a third remarked.

“The Janet Jackson key says it all!! 80’s!!!” a fourth said.

“Ms. Mýa wearing the Janet Jackson key on her earring. Very nice touch! I love it,” a fifth person added.