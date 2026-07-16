HGTV’s Ben & Erin Napier Have Big ‘Home Town Takeover’ News to Celebrate

Ben and Erin Napier have another big win to add to their list of successes. The HGTV stars’ show “Home Town Takeover” was nominated for a 2026 Daytime Emmy Award!

Ben & Erin Napier’s ‘Home Town Takeover’ Receives First Emmy Nomination

On July 14, RTR Media, the production company behind “Home Town Takeover,” shared the exciting Emmy nomination news on Instagram.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate a Daytime Emmy @televisionacad nomination for ‘Home Town Takeover’ in the Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program category!” the caption explained.

It continued, “This recognition is a celebration of the incredible passion, creativity, and teamwork of so many talented people that brought this series to life. We’re so grateful to @hgtv for believing in the power of small towns and for giving us the opportunity to share these inspiring stories.”

“We’re incredibly proud of the impact ‘Home Town Takeover’ has had in helping communities across the country come together, celebrate their unique character, and imagine what’s possible,” the production company noted.

They shared, “A heartfelt thank you to our amazing production partners, crews, local partners, and everyone who poured their talent and heart into this series.”

“And a special thank you to @scotsman.co and @erinapier for their unwavering passion for small towns and the people who call them home. ❤️,” they added. “Congratulations to the entire ‘Home Town’ family — we’re so proud to share this moment with you!”

Fans Share Congratulations for ‘Home Town Takeover’ Achievement

On July 15, the HGTV Instagram account celebrated Ben and Erin’s nomination.

“Big news! 🎉 #HomeTownTakeover is officially a 2026 Daytime Emmy Award nominee! 🎉🏆” the caption shared.

It continued, “A huge congratulations to the talented cast and crew whose creativity, dedication, and heart made this honor possible. We couldn’t be more proud ❤️.”

Fellow HGTV stars shared kind words for everyone who worked on the show, with Sarah Baeumler writing, “Congratulations to the entire team!! 👏❤️” and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama commenting, “Cheeehuuu!!!! Congrats!!”

Fans also flooded the comments section to share congratulatory messages. “You deserve it! Congrats ❤️🇺🇸🙌,” one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, “Congratulations to your entire crew. We enjoy you so much … great shows.”

“Lovely! I enjoy the homes themselves best, but that town was pretty cool,” another fan shared.

“Congratulations!! One of my absolute favorite shows,” one commenter noted.

In a March 3, 2025, Instagram post, HGTV shared a sneak peek at “Home Town Takeover.”

“Sebring, Florida is getting a #HomeTownTakeover 🐠,” the caption shared. “See how Ben and Erin help bring this community back to life on the season premiere starting Sunday, March 9 at 8|7c!”

“This is where we are for ‘Home Town Takeover’ season 3,” Erin explained as they stood beside Lake Jackson outside of Sebring, Florida.

Ben shared, “You have a lake, you have a race track, you have a park that is a circle in the center of town. And yet, somehow, Sebring is struggling.”

In the video, Ben and Erin worked on renovating buildings that were desperately in need of a refresh. “We’re going to take on a downtown that is literally falling apart,” Ben noted.

Erin added, “We’re using everything we’ve learned and everything we know to try to keep this town’s heart beating.”