HGTV’s Ben Napier Says New Project is the ‘Coolest Thing We’ve Ever Done’

Ben and Erin Napier have done some pretty awesome things since becoming HGTV superstars with the 2016 debut of their instant hit show, “Home Town.” But after all the fun people they’ve met and charming places they’ve been, Ben has declared their latest collaboration as “just the coolest thing we’ve ever done.”

The Napiers teamed up with Randolph Eyewear to design new custom, high-end sunglasses for a July 2026 release. To celebrate, Randolph just posted videos of the couple’s reactions as they unboxed their sunglasses for the first time.

Ben Napier Warned He Was About to ‘Nerd Out’ Over His Randolph Sunglasses

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In a video Ben shared via Instagram on July 14, he gleefully shared every little detail, from the box to the actual design of his Concorde sunglasses, made with 23-karat gold. Only 250 are available, he said, and they retail for $389 each.

When Ben noticed an image of the American flag on the outer Randolph box as cameras rolled, he beamed, “Did not expect that, love it!” And then he carefully unfolded a maroon handkerchief that Randolph added to each package, and explained why it means so much to him.

“I always carry a handkerchief in my pocket since I was a kid,” he revealed. “First time was going to a funeral and my dad handed me a handkerchief, and he said, ‘You need to always have a handkerchief in case someone needs it.'”

“Every detail was important about it,” Ben continued. “And I’m gonna try really hard to not nerd out on this, but there’s going to be a little bit of nerdery. When you look at it, it looks like a traditional handkerchief. I didn’t want it to look like a specific (design). This is a Ben Napier-engineered handkerchief. I wanted it to look like it was a vintage handkerchief that was just found.”

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Ben also pointed out the floral pattern in the center, incorporating magnolia flowers to represent Mississippi and mayflowers, which are the state flower of Massachusetts, where Randolph is based. Dots lining the outside of the handkerchief resemble “a pinned box joint,” Ben said, and he noted that a paisley design was added because the pattern “originated from Scotland.”

“It’s a cool connection to, you know, my family heritage and why my company is named the Scotsman,” he noted. “So it’s all subtle but very important, and I love it and cannot wait to carry this in my back pocket.”

Ben also pointed out custom design features on the ear pieces, including subtle red, white, and blue racing stripes to represent American manufacturing during the United States’ 250th birthday year. Proving he left no stone unturned while designing, Ben revealed that his Rudolph sunglasses even come with a “scent card” that features his “signature candle scent,” typically sold at their Scent Library in downtown Laurel.

“So when you open it, you have, like, this full tactile sensory experience with our sunglasses,” he smiled.

Erin Napier Says She’s ‘Obsessed’ with the Design Elements of Her Custom Shades

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Erin was equally excited about unveiling the sunglasses she designed with Randolph in a video posted on July 14, noting that she’s “obsessed” with the design features Randolph agreed to incorporate into her chic shades.

“Let me tell you why I designed it this way,” she said as she studied her new sunglasses. “I’m obsessed because it doesn’t have the nose pads that get tangled in your hair.”

Demonstrating by putting her sunglasses on top of her head, she explained, “I use them as a headband just as much as I use them for eye protection. And so, when I’m at work and I have to take them off, it’s not tangled. There’s not, like, wads of hair tangled up around my sunglasses.”

“And then it has the curved ear pieces, not straight,” Erin continued. “Because when you have little kids, you’re bending down constantly to pick them up or check on them, and they stay on your face! I love them.”

The Napiers designed three different sunglasses, all packaged in a wooden carrying case, that retail for between $369 and $389 here.