A Bachelor Contestant & DWTS Alum Is Back on TV for Another Chance at Love

A former contestant from Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of “The Bachelor” is returning to reality TV for Harry Jowsey’s new dating series, “Let’s Marry Harry.”

Premiering on Netflix on August 5, the series follows Jowsey as he attempts to leave his bad boy reputation behind in search of a wife. The former “Perfect Match” star will meet 20 beautiful women, including Bachelor Nation’s Lauren Hollinger.

Lauren Hollinger Among the 20 Women Competing for Harry Jowsey’s Heart on ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ Series

Lauren Hollinger first tried her luck at love on Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor.” Fans may remember her arrival as one of the season’s biggest surprises, as she entered the Bachelor Mansion with her younger sister, Allison, leaving the other contestants stunned. Despite the memorable entrance, Lauren’s journey was short-lived, and she was eliminated during the second week of the show.

Now, Hollinger is back on our TV screens after Netflix revealed the 20 women competing for Harry Jowsey’s heart on his new series, “Let’s Marry Harry.”

The series can be compared to “The Bachelor.” However, Jowsey will also be getting much-needed advice from close friends “in determining who is the right fit for Harry as he searches for a forever partner from a pool of potential matches,” Netflix shared.

Hollinger shared the news on Instagram with a photo of herself during a confessional for the upcoming show. “LOLing at me,” she captioned her photo, with several Bachelor Nation stars shocked to see her giving love another shot.

“Omgggggg,” Kelsey Anderson, who won Graziadei’s season, said in the comments. “We will always want more Lauren 🍰,” Maria Georgas, who also competed in season 28 said. “ROUND 2!!!!” Lauren’s sister, Allison, shared.

Hollinger’s Bio Going Into ‘Let’s Marry Harry’

Hollinger appears to be the only contestant among the 20 women who have competed on a reality TV dating show. According to her bio, she describes herself as “insane,” but in the best way possible.

“But don’t let the chaos fool you: Lauren is a true romantic with high standards for the person who has her heart,” it reads.

Hollinger works as a nurse, but when she isn’t saving lives, the Dover, Delaware native is “squeezing in Pilates sessions and “doing absolutely nothing and watching TV in bed.”

The Passing of Jowsey’s Dad Has Given Him a New Outlook on Love

Getty Harry Jowsey attends the Calabasas Confidential Tastemaker Dinner on June 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Fans may be surprised to see Jowsey take on the role of the leading man in a “Bachelor”-style dating series, given his past approach to relationships. However, after the death of his father in December 2024, the reality star revealed that the loss gave him a new perspective on life and inspired him to approach love differently.

“Losing my father and then seeing all my sisters and their families and their husbands and how amazing that felt, I think those two coupled up together, it’s kind of the perfect recipe for me to be ready to fall in love,” he told People. “So I’m really excited and really optimistic that it’s time.”

However, not having his dad by his side if he does find a wife has been an incredibly tough reality he faces. “I’m gonna be honest, I’ve already cried, over the weekend, just thinking about it,” he said, adding, “Cause there’s a lot of things that I did with my dad, like footage and notes and stuff that I got before he passed, about love and about, I don’t know, just stuff for my kids and stuff like that.”

He continued, “I was already emotional because I was like, wow, this is the greatest feeling and the greatest achievement, but to do it with my family and people I love, it just makes me so emotional.”

Fans can watch “Let’s Marry Harry” when it premieres on Netflix on August 5.