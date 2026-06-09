Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson Share Loved-up Photos From Their Re-Engagement Celebration

More than two years after their televised engagement on season 28 of “The Bachelor,” Joey Graziadei and his fiancée, , celebrated their love with a second engagement.

In photos shared on their Instagram accounts on May 26, the couple was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas when the “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 winner surprised Anderson with a re-engagement and a stunning new ring. The couple, who will wed in 2027, also celebrated the wonderful news with a festive re-engagement party, which included several Bachelor Nation friends.

Joey Graziadei & Kelsey Anderson Celebrate Re-Engagement With Bachelor Nation Friends

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s love is stronger than ever after the former “Bachelor” star proposed to Anderson for a second time during a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas in May.

After returning from their loved-up trip, the couple celebrated their re-engagement with family and friends at The Spare Room in Los Angeles, California. Photos on Graziadei’s Instagram show Anderson dressed in a white satin midi dress and Graziadei in a casual brown suit as they partied and bowled with former Bachelor Nation stars, including Tanner Courtad, who will be Graziadei’s best man at their 2027 wedding, Wells Adams, and “Bachelor in Paradise” couple Alexe Godin and Andrew Spencer.

In one photo, the couple shared a sweet kiss as Courtad posed between them with his arms wrapped around both of them. Another snap showed Graziadei and Anderson admiring their delicious-looking cake topped with raspberries and decorated with the word “engaged” in the center.

Anderson’s dad, “Golden Bachelorette” star Mark Anderson, could also be seen in a snapshot as Graziadei plants a kiss on Anderson’s neck, and other pictures showed the couple’s closest friends cheering them on.

Graziadei kept his caption simple, writing, “we have a lot of fun 💍.”

Anderson also shared similar photos of her and Graziadei’s re-engagement party, with many of the snaps showing her surrounded by her loved ones. A sweet caption for how she described the night read: “I truly feel like the luckiest girl in the world because of my friends, family, and fiancé. 🥹 My heart is so full after celebrating with so many of the people we love most. Thank you for making this season so special. I love you all so much. 🤍”

In the comment section, her fiancé wrote, “Love you forever 🫶🏽”

Graziadei Shares Why He Chose to Propose to Anderson Again

While sharing photos from his beachside second proposal in Cabo San Lucas on Instagram, Graziadei opened up about why he wanted the special moment to be an intimate experience shared only between him and Anderson.

“HE SAID YES (again) 💍,” his caption began. “Proposing again meant taking something that was already extraordinary and making it fully our own. It means the world to be able to reaffirm our promise and love to one another just the two of us. Forever isn’t enough with you. I cannot wait to make you my wife.”

Rather than sharing only footage from their recent proposal, Anderson incorporated clips from the couple’s televised “The Bachelor” engagement, creating a side-by-side look at both sweet moments.

Using the song “I Thought I Saw Your Face Today” by She & Him for her post, she captioned it, “From knowing you for 2 months to 2.5 years, falling in love again and again with you 💗.”

Now, the couple is looking forward to their upcoming nuptials. In an interview with E! News in January, Anderson shared that the couple will “lock in everything” this year for their wedding in early 2027.