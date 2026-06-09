Former ‘Bachelor’ Jake Pavelka Is Married 15 Years After Final Rose

More than 15 years after handing out roses on national television, former “Bachelor” star Jake Pavelka is officially a married man.

Pavelka, 48, tied the knot with his fiancée, Aimee, on June 7 during an intimate wedding ceremony at Tuscan Rose Ranch in California. According to People, the couple exchanged vows surrounded by close family and friends after a whirlwind romance that began with a Bumble match and led them to the altar just two years later.

Ahead of the wedding, Pavelka admitted there was a time when he wasn’t sure marriage would happen for him.

“I wasn’t sure I would get married — and then I found Aimee,” he said.

The former reality star said finding Aimee brought him a sense of peace and certainty, adding that he looks forward to spending the rest of his life with his best friend.

The bride, who works in aerospace and defense contracts, wore a gown by Ukrainian designer Milla Nova and opted for a classic, timeless bridal look. The couple intentionally kept their guest list small, with Pavelka describing the celebration as something that felt more like a gathering among loved ones than a large-scale event.

Their shared faith was a major part of the day, and family members played an active role in helping bring the wedding together. The reception featured live music, romantic floral arrangements and even a surprise performance from the newlyweds themselves.

While Bachelor Nation first met Pavelka during season 14 of “The Bachelor” in 2010, his journey to finding lasting love took a very different path years later.

Per earlier report, Pavelka met Aimee on Bumble in early 2024 shortly after selling his waste management company, Rhino Removal. What started as a dating app connection quickly turned into something more serious after their first date in Las Vegas stretched into a six-hour conversation.

The relationship moved steadily from there.

In November 2025, Pavelka proposed at the couple’s Dallas apartment after a romantic dinner. Rather than planning a flashy public proposal, he chose a more personal approach, surprising Aimee with candles, rose petals and an engagement ring waiting at home.

The former pilot later described the proposal as “sweet and intimate.”

Looking back, Pavelka said waiting for the right person was “completely” worth it. He previously called Aimee his best friend and said she was the person he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

For fans who followed his highly publicized relationship with former fiancée Vienna Girardi after “The Bachelor,” the wedding marks a new chapter that looks very different from the one viewers watched unfold on television more than a decade ago.

From Reality TV Star to Entrepreneur

Although many fans remember Pavelka for his time on “The Bachelor,” he remained a familiar face in reality television after the show ended.

In 2010, he competed on season 10 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional partner Chelsie Hightower. According to ABC News, Pavelka lasted six weeks in the competition before being eliminated. Following his departure, he became emotional while reflecting on the experience and said he had grown close to the show’s cast and crew.

Pavelka praised Hightower for helping him through the competition and described the experience as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He ultimately finished seventh out of 11 contestants and became one of the earliest Bachelor Nation stars to make the jump from the dating franchise to the ballroom.

In the years that followed, Pavelka stepped away from Hollywood, returned to flying and focused on building businesses before eventually selling Rhino Removal.

Now, after years away from the spotlight, the former reality star has found himself celebrating a very different milestone.

“It almost doesn’t seem real. There’s a sense of peace and certainty that comes with knowing I get to spend my life with my best friend.”