Katie Thurston Reveals Mom Is Cancer-Free Amid Her Own Cancer Fight

Katie Thurston is celebrating a major victory for her family.

The former “Bachelorette” star shared the emotional news that her mother is now cancer-free after being diagnosed with stage I breast cancer earlier this year. The update comes as Thurston continues her own battle with stage IV breast cancer, making the milestone especially meaningful.

Taking to Instagram, Thurston revealed that she pushed her mother to undergo a breast MRI after learning she had dense breast tissue and qualified for additional screening beyond a standard mammogram. Per Us Weekly, that decision ultimately helped doctors detect the cancer at an early stage.

Thurston said her mother underwent a lumpectomy followed by 21 rounds of radiation treatment. She recently completed her final radiation session and was able to ring the bell, a symbolic moment that marks the end of cancer treatment for many patients.

“So proud of my mom,” Thurston wrote alongside the update, also confirming that her mother is now cancer-free.

Katie Thurston Helped Push for Early Detection

Thurston first revealed her mother’s diagnosis in January, sharing that she had flown to Seattle to attend her mom’s first medical appointment. At the time, she used the experience to encourage women to advocate for additional screenings when necessary.

Thurston stressed that women with dense breast tissue or a family history of breast cancer may need more than a mammogram to detect potential issues. She specifically encouraged women to discuss breast ultrasounds and MRIs with their doctors when appropriate.

The reality star has become increasingly vocal about breast cancer awareness since her own diagnosis. In recent months, she has spoken openly about the importance of paying attention to changes in the body and seeking medical answers when something feels off.

During an appearance at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party, Thurston reflected on one of the biggest surprises of her cancer journey. Per BCRF, she said she was shocked by how many women under 40 are living with breast cancer, noting that many people still view it as a disease that primarily affects older women.

Thurston also shared an important reminder for followers, explaining that while not every lump is cancerous, every lump deserves medical attention.

Her Own Health Battle Has Recently Brought Encouraging News

The positive update about her mother comes just days after Thurston shared encouraging news about her own health.

According to People, the reality star recently revealed that her latest scans showed “no evidence of disease” in her liver, where her breast cancer had previously spread following her stage IV diagnosis.

While she remains cautiously optimistic, Thurston acknowledged that doctors are continuing to monitor elevated liver enzyme levels and that she is awaiting additional answers. She is scheduled to undergo a PET scan later this month to assess the status of her cancer following her double mastectomy in April.

Thurston underwent a nipple-sparing double mastectomy with immediate reconstruction on April 29. Since announcing her breast cancer diagnosis in February 2025 and later revealing that the disease had spread to her liver, she has documented much of her treatment journey publicly.

Despite the challenges, Thurston has remained focused on hope, advocacy and living fully in the present.

Now, as she continues navigating her own treatment, she has another reason to celebrate. After months of appointments, surgery and radiation, her mother’s cancer was caught early, treated successfully and, according to Thurston, is officially behind her.

As Thurston recently reminded others navigating similar health scares, “Not every lump is cancerous, but every lump deserves medical attention.”