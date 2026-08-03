What We Know About NeNe Leakes’ Possible RHOA Return

After years away from Bravo, NeNe Leakes is officially back on fans’ screens thanks to “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.” Naturally, that has reignited one question longtime viewers have been asking for years: Could she return to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta?”

The speculation intensified after Andy Cohen recently spoke positively about reuniting with Leakes on the new “Ultimate Girls Trip” season. Now, a new report suggests that while fans may be eager to see her holding a peach again, no final decisions about the future of RHOA have been made just yet.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Why Fans Think NeNe Leakes Could Return to ‘RHOA’

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Leakes’ appearance on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” marked her first official Bravo project in several years, signaling a major shift after a very public falling out with the network.

Her return alone fueled speculation that the door could be reopening for a full-time comeback on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” That buzz only grew after Cohen recently praised working with Leakes again, describing her participation in “Ultimate Girls Trip” as a positive experience.

For many viewers, it felt like another sign that the relationship between Bravo and one of the franchise’s most recognizable stars had begun to heal.

Leakes was one of the original Housewives when RHOA premiered in 2008 and quickly became one of the biggest personalities in the history of the franchise. Although she departed as a full-time cast member after Season 12, fans have continued to campaign for her return, with many believing the series isn’t quite the same without her.

Where Things Stand With Season 18 Casting

Despite the online excitement, a new report from TMZ says no cast member has officially been offered a contract for Season 18.

According to the outlet, reports claiming Leakes has already received an offer to return are not accurate. TMZ also reported that rumors suggesting Shamea Morton had been passed over while Kelli Ferrell had already secured a spot are also false.

Instead, sources told the outlet Bravo has not finalized casting decisions and plans to send contracts only after the current season concludes.

That means Leakes hasn’t been ruled in, but she also hasn’t been ruled out.

The uncertainty comes after several years of ups and downs between Leakes and Bravo. She last appeared as a full-time Housewife during Season 12 before filing a lawsuit against Bravo, Cohen and NBCUniversal in 2022. Leakes later voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit.

For now, fans hoping to see Leakes reclaim her peach will have to wait. Her return to the Bravo universe through “Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” has certainly reopened the conversation, but as things stand today, Bravo has yet to announce any official casting decisions for the next season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Until then, viewers can catch Leakes back on Bravo in “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” where her long-awaited return has already become one of the franchise’s biggest talking points this summer.