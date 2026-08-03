Scott Michael Foster Marries in Medieval Castle Days After His Hallmark Series Premiere

Scott Michael Foster just had a week he’ll never forget. Two days after the Hallmark+ premiere of “Paris is Always a Good Idea,” his new series with Lacey Chabert, People first reported that the Hallmark hunk quietly married fellow actress Carson Fagerbakke in Gloucestershire, England, on August 1, 2026.

“Paris is Always a Good Idea” co-star Rebecca Hanssen hinted at Foster’s upcoming nuptials in a July 30 Instagra post as they reunited for brunch in London on the day of their series’ premiere. Captioning a photo of them at the restaurant, she wrote, “What better way to celebrate release day than to fly all the way from LA to London just to see me @scottmfoster 🥹 … jk he has a life changing event on Saturday but you know, brunch with me was surely a bonus”

Scott Michael Foster & Carson Fagerbakke Met Making a Movie

Getty Carson Fagerbakke and Scott Michael Foster in 2022

Foster, 41, and Fagerbakke, 32, met while filming “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” eight years ago, and she also appeared in his 2021 Hallmark movie “Love, for Real.”

The couple got engaged on Christmas in 2024. They married at the medieval Berkeley Castle in front of 90 guests for “an unforgettable celebration with friends and family in a stunning and historic location,” Foster told People, noting that they wanted a “classy, moody and cinematic” vibe.

“We were in the U.K. when we both realized we wanted to get married,” Foster told People, “so it felt fitting to come back for this moment.”

Fagerbakke leaned into that moody vibe for her pre-wedding festivities, too. She posted photos from her bachelorette party, at which she wore a medieval-inspired corset, celebrating with her girlfriends at Thompson & Twain Prospecting Company in Temecula, California.

For her wedding, according to People, Carson wore the Isabelle gown from Kim Kassas Couture with a silk taffeta structured corset bodice featuring “dusted pink and silver Indian embroidery” and a Spanish tulle veil. The bride walked down the aisle with her dad Bill, who is the voice of popular “SpongeBob SquarePants” character Patrick Star, to the song “Falling Slowly” from the movie “Once.”

Foster, who told PauseRewind that his former “Greek” co-star Jake McDormand, would be his best man at his wedding. “We were so excited to celebrate with our friends and family and see them all dressed up and together under one roof,” Foster told People.

A self-professed “coffee fanatic,” Foster told Pause Rewind that he had arranged for a coffee cart to be at the wedding “specifically for me,” joking, “It’s gonna be an IV drip of coffee from just for the groom.”

While filming “Paris is Always a Good Idea” in France and Spain, Foster’s caffeine addiction only grew, he told the outlet, explaining, “The fact that I could get up and go to a specialty coffee joint in the streets of Paris every day was pretty nice.”

Scott Michael Foster Pulled Off a Surprise Proposal

Foster recently told Pause Rewind that he totally surprised Fagerbakke with his proposal, hiding her engagement ring under the Christmas tree.

“I did it in front of her whole family,” he told People. “She had no idea.”

After telling Carson there was one more gift waiting for her, he recalled, “It was a little bit of a red herring because then she went around the tree, and when she came back, I was on my knee.”

Foster told People he’s now looking forward to “sharing life with my best friend” and she agreed, calling her new husband “a partner I trust and love more than anyone else.”

“I’m excited to continue exploring with my favorite person,” she told the outlet. “Always having him to share life with, both the good and bad parts.”

Fagerbakke recently filmed the independent rom-com “Cowgirl for Christmas,” while Foster’s new series, “Paris is Always a Good Idea,” will continue to drop new episodes on Hallmark+ every Thursday in August.