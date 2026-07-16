Hallmark Actress & Director Ali Liebert Glows in Makeup-Free Selfie While Celebrating a Major Milestone She Calls the ‘Biggest Blessing’

Ali Liebert is marking a deeply meaningful milestone in her life.

In a heartfelt post shared with her fans on social media, the beloved Hallmark actress and director revealed that she has now been drug and alcohol free for 19 years, saying that her “sober birthday” is even more significant than her actual birthday. Alongside a makeup-free selfie, Liebert expressed gratitude for how much her life has changed and offered words of hope to others who may be on their own journey of sobriety.

Liebert Marks Her Sober Birthday With Encouraging Words to Fans

“💛 This is the freshly washed face of someone who is pretty stoked to be 19 years drug and alcohol free today!” Liebert wrote in the caption of her July 15 Instagram post. “My sober bday is more important to me than my actual birthday and I’m so bloody grateful I don’t have to live the way I used to. Being sober has truly been the biggest blessing of my life. Full stop. It all comes back to being sober. All of it.”

She continued, “Much love and support to you if you are out there struggling. I pray you get the help you need and take that first step. Or the 15th. Don’t give up.❤️❤️❤️”

“You don’t have to do this alone. Being alone and doing hard things sucks! Together is where it’s at,” Liebert concluded.

Autumn Reeser, Jonathan Bennett, Heather Hemmens, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Lyndsy Fonseca all liked her post, while other members of her Hallmark family went to the comments to share their love and support. Nikki DeLoach wrote, “Incredible. Something to celebrate for sure. Happy Sober Birthday ❤️”

“Congratulations ❤️” Lacey Chabert added.

Fans also showed up for Liebert in the comments, some even bravely opening up about their own experiences with sobriety:

“Congrats hon! I’m so proud of you! I’ll be hitting 6 months next week 🖤”

“Proud is an understatement. The best role you’ve ever played, is yourself❤️❤️❤️”

“You’re my hero. You radiate ❤️”

“That’s so amazing Ali! Congratulations! You look gorgeous, healthy & powerful.”

“Happy birthday! This is an epic achievement and an encouragement to others. #KeepItUp”

Liebert Has Starred in & Directed Several Fan-Favorite Hallmark Movies

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Liebert has acted in movies such as “A Gift to Remember,” “Cooking with Love,” “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” and “Friends and Family Christmas.” She has also directed several films for the network, including “North to Home,” “Christmas in Notting Hill,” “Time for Her to Come Home for Christmas,” “Love of the Irish,” and “Haunted Harmony Mysteries.”

Liebert also directed the 2022 film “The Holiday Sitter,” which received a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Film – Streaming or TV. This groundbreaking movie was widely celebrated for its LGBTQ+ representation.

The official synopsis for “The Holiday Sitter” reads, “When Sam, a workaholic bachelor, babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance,” per Hallmark Channel. It stars Hallmark favorite Jonathan Bennett and George Krissa.