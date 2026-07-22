Best Auditions From ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 21 [Videos]

We got to see the final auditions on “America’s Got Talent” 2026 last night. “AGT” Season 21 is just getting started, as the live shows will begin soon enough. Before the Top 44 acts are revealed for “America’s Got Talent” Season 21, we are taking a look back at this first round of “AGT” 2026. Who had the best auditions for Season 21? We made our selections, so check them out below in our “America’s Got Talent” spoilers.

1. Royal Lasers

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They live in Vegas, so they have seen what “America’s Got Talent” can do for people. They met doing the “AGT” residency in Vegas. There are three of them, and they are dancers, but this is a chance for them to step out and make a name for themselves. This is a laser-light show, but with them dancing along to it. It’s cool how they work the graphics into it from the big screen. It’s big and entertaining.

2. Veronika Goroshkova

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She moved to America from Ukraine. She wanted to be on the show, and she drove to Los Angeles with her mother. Veronika said she does the aerial pole and thinks she can win the $1 million with this act. She proceeds to dance and twirl on the pole, which goes all over the place. Veronika is flying around the stage, and it’s actually very dangerous since there is no safety net under her.

3. Rubén Roldán on “AGT” 2026

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He said he is here to prove that limits don’t exist. His friend said he is the hardest-working person he knows. He definitely wants to win “America’s Got Talent” Season 21. Rubén does parkour and wants to inspire people while doing it. He heads outside to start the performance. He starts on the staircase, but then rips off his pants and shows he is an amputee. Rubén then takes off the leg and does the whole performance on one leg. What he does is amazing, and it’s so fun to watch. He is so strong and so talented.

4. Luke Taleno

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He was here last year on “America’s Got Talent,” supporting his friend Jourdan Blue, who made it to the AGT Finale. Luke did a video with Simon and said next year, he’ll be back and will get a Golden Buzzer. He’s from Cuba, and said music was what helped him learn the language. Music is all he loves. He is a rapper and has me nervous. Luke starts rapping, and those nerves go away for me. Luke is good! It’s so entertaining, and he has everyone on their feet, vibing.

5. Guy Kelton Jones

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I wasn’t sure what he was going to do, so this was surprising. He said he was a poet, and the surprise was pleasant. He is such a powerful speaker, and he draws you in with his message. Guy breaks out into song during the performance, and it all just ties together so nicely. He is powerful.

Who do you think had the best audition on “America’s Got Talent” Season 21?