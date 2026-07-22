Carrie Underwood, 43, Shows Off Signature Legs in Sheer Skirt

Country singer Carrie Underwood is known for her incredible legs and showed them off on her latest tour poster.

The “Before He Cheats” hitmaker, who won the fourth season of “American Idol,” is now a judge on the talent show alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Since winning the hearts of the nation, Underwood has achieved worldwide fame and several accolades. To date, she has scored four No. 1 studio albums on the US Billboard 200 and won an impressive eight GRAMMY Awards.

The last time the 43-year-old released a new album was 2022’s “Denim & Rhinestones,” which peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.

While it’s been over four years since Underwood put out a new record, she is still on the road touring her huge back catalog.

Carrie Underwood in Sheer Skirt on New Tour Poster

In an Instagram post uploaded 11 hours ago, Underwood shared a new tour poster that featured a photo of her on stage.

Her dazzling outfit saw the star in a black top with sequins embroidered all over. Over the top, Underwood donned a leather vest-style garment tucked into her high-waisted sequin shorts that featured a sheer skirt attached.

The talent show judge teamed her ensemble with tassel cowboy boots and dangling earrings. She opted for numerous bracelets and wore her long signature blonde hair down in waves.

In the snapshot, Underwood held the mic to her mouth as she was captured mid performance.

The poster promoted her five upcoming performances in August and September, which includes two shows at the iconic Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

“Let’s keep the party going this summer! Hope to see you out on the road!” Underwood wrote in her caption.

Fans Praise Carrie

Sharing the poster with her 13.1 million followers, the post racked up thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from fans.

“You have the most amazing vocals. Thank you for sharing your beautiful voice. Thank you for being a wonderful role model. God bless you,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful and gorgeous woman,” another person shared.

“See you in Lenox, MA!” a third remarked.

“I’m so excited,” a fourth said.

“Just saying, we miss you in the UK,” a fifth added.

Carrie

With a career spanning more than two decades, Underwood admitted that staying relevant doesn’t get any easier.

“It’s definitely challenging, each [album] presents new challenges. With the last couple of projects we’ve had to figure out how to work differently just because with the state of the world, but it’s always fun and I feel like my confidence as an artist and as a songwriter only goes up, you know, the more that I do it,” she revealed at a UK press event in 2022 for her last album “Denim & Rhinestones,” per The Standard.

Despite rising to fame as a chart-topping country singer, Underwood hasn’t been afraid to venture out and showcase her range.

“I’m so lucky to have been able to have worked with so many different artists and different kinds of artists,” she said. “I have gotten to be around Dolly [Parton], I’ve got to be around Steven Tyler, Joan Jett, Tony Bennett, you know, it’s pretty amazing and I love collaborations that are out of the box and out of the ordinary, things that are a bit more unexpected.”