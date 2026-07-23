Keith Bynum’s Sweet Anniversary Post Has Fans Begging for a ‘Bargain Block’ Return

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are celebrating 13 years together, and fans are loving the former HGTV star’s heartfelt tribute. See the sweet anniversary message Bynum shared on social media — and why so many fans couldn’t stop talking about “Bargain Block.”

Keith Bynum Shares Sweet Anniversary Message for Evan Thomas

On July 23, Bynum took to Instagram to share photos of himself with Thomas and a heartfelt anniversary message.

“Another wonderful year together. Now a total of 13 lucky years!🍀” he wrote in the caption.

Bynum added, “And everyday I continue to love you more. I can’t wait to see what this new year holds. I love you very much @emuralit #luckyinlove #anniversary #happy.”

Fans flooded the comments section with messages for the happy couple’s big anniversary.

“13 years!! That seems impossible, where did all those years go?! lol,” one fan wrote. “Love you guys and happy anniversary!!”

“Happy Anniversary to you both! You look fantastic,” another fan shared.

Others wrote, “Happy anniversary! May you have many more happy years together! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” and “I love you both. What a sweet message!”

“Sending much love and hugs! Miss y’all but am proud of you for staying real,” another fan noted. “Congratulations.”

HGTV Fans Hope Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Return to TV After ‘Bargain Block’ Cancellation

Fans also used the comments section to share their hope that Bynum and Thomas return to TV after HGTV canceled “Bargain Block” in 2025.

“Happy Anniversary! You two are the cutest! Miss your show😢!” one fan noted.

Another fan asked, “You guys coming back to TV at all?”

“Happy Anniversary and many more! Miss your show toooo!” another fan noted.

One commenter shared, “I love your show!! You guys are hysterical and so talented!!”

“Sure miss your great show!” another fan gushed. “I keep hoping you will find a path back to a series!!😁🥳🤗👍🥰”

Others begged, “Please come back to HGTV or another channel. I love watching you,” “Would love y’all to come back!!” and “I miss you guys!! HGTV is not the same without you! Your show was so real and your kindness was so appreciated — you made a difference!!”

One fan teasingly demanded, “Get back in our lives!! We need you on our TVs.”

On April 4, Bynum took to Instagram to share a video of himself painting a large wall mural — and he seemed to tease that the pair will make their way back to TV again.

“Had a great time mural-ing for one of my favorite clients!! Can’t wait for y’all to see this house finished!! @sandy_ridge_sanctuary2027 #mural #warofthewalls #art #handpaintedwallpaper,” Bynum wrote in the caption.

Many fans left comments praising his talents, but also shared how much they miss Bynum and Thomas on TV.

One fan noted, “You’re amazing!! You guys NEED a new show.”

The former HGTV star responded, “Y’all might just get your wish 😮.”

So far, neither Bynum nor Thomas have given more details about a potential return to TV, but fans would be thrilled to see them back in action on another show.