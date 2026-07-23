Tiffany Mitchell Says BB28 Needs Rome to Stay to Keep the Season Interesting

As the “Big Brother 28” house continues to shift, Big Brother 23 alum Tiffany Mitchell believes one of the season’s biggest personalities shouldn’t be heading out the door just yet.

During the latest live feed recap on The Heavy Crown Network, Tiffany and co-host Breydon discussed Devens’ Head of Household reign, the growing alliance structure and why they believe Rome remaining in the game could ultimately create a more entertaining, and unpredictable, season.

Tiffany Mitchell Says Rome Is Good for the Game

While Tiffany acknowledged that targeting Rome makes strategic sense for Devens, she admitted she views the situation differently as a fan.

She explained that Rome has become an influential figure on one side of the house, making him an attractive target. However, she argued that removing him too early could weaken the competitive balance that often makes Big Brother exciting.

Rather than seeing the opposing side lose one of its strongest players, Tiffany said she’d rather watch Rome continue creating conflict between the two groups. She suggested the house benefits from having players willing to challenge one another instead of allowing one alliance to dominate the game.

Breydon largely agreed, adding that while Devens’ nominations made sense strategically, the long-term entertainment value could suffer if the opposing side loses too much power this early.

House Dynamics Continue to Shift

The pair also spent time discussing several evolving storylines from the live feeds, including Jason’s confrontation with Angela, Lyric’s efforts to separate her game from Rome’s and the growing number of alliances forming throughout the house.

Tiffany questioned some of Jason’s decisions during his public exchange with Angela, suggesting he missed an opportunity to simply acknowledge the situation instead of escalating it. She believed a more straightforward approach could have improved his standing with both Angela and other houseguests watching the interaction unfold.

Meanwhile, Breydon pointed to players like Drew and Barrett, noting they’ve quietly positioned themselves in multiple groups while attempting to play the middle. Tiffany cautioned that strategy can become difficult to maintain once other houseguests recognize what’s happening, especially as trust begins to erode.

They also discussed the newly formed eight-person “Toolshed” alliance, questioning whether such a large group can realistically stay together for long. Both suggested that oversized alliances often create internal cracks once power begins shifting around the house.

Tiffany Hopes the Season Avoids a Steamroll

Looking ahead, Tiffany said her biggest concern isn’t necessarily who gets evicted, it’s whether the game remains competitive.

She explained that while a dominant alliance can be an effective strategy for the players involved, viewers often enjoy seasons where both sides continue trading power. Keeping bigger personalities like Rome and even Jason in the house, she argued, could create more uncertainty each week and prevent one alliance from marching comfortably to the finale.

As of the podcast recording, both Tiffany and Breydon believed Rome faced the toughest path to surviving the week unless he could save himself in the Blockbuster competition. Still, they emphasized that Big Brother can change by the hour, making it impossible to rule out another shift before eviction night.

Whether Rome ultimately survives or not, Tiffany made one thing clear: from a viewer’s perspective, the most entertaining seasons are the ones where no single alliance controls the game for long.