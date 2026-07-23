Who Got Evicted on ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 Tonight? Week 2 Live Results (07/23/26)

The “Big Brother” house is back in action tonight, and another houseguest’s game is about to come to an end. Earlier this week, Head of Household Devens nominated Jason, Lyric, and Melody for eviction.

Then, after winning the Power of Veto, Devens used it on Lyric, making it so he had to name a replacement nominee. Devens chose Rome.

That leaves Jason, Melody, and Rome battling it out heading into the live show, with the BB Blockbuster competition set to save one of them before the house casts its votes.

Let’s be real, live eviction nights always have the potential to flip the game at the last minute. So, will the target stay the same, or could one last twist shake up the week?

Season 28 House Drama Leads Into the Live Show

Julie Chen Moonves kicked off the episode by recapping the drama inside the “Big Brother” house, and she even had a little fun with one of the week’s biggest targets. While discussing Rome’s position in the game, Julie joked that he was “in a pickle” after revealing that the pickleball coach had become the target of the Toolshed alliance.

Let’s be real, the pressure was already high heading into tonight’s live show, especially with Rome now sitting on the block alongside Jason and Melody. The Toolshed alliance appeared to be set on taking a shot at him, but as “Big Brother” fans know, plans can change quickly once the houseguests start having those final conversations before the vote.

Before getting to tonight’s live eviction, “Big Brother” took viewers back to Day 14 to show what was happening inside the house before the Power of Veto competition. Even though the house is now on Day 17, there was still plenty of strategy happening behind the scenes that helped shape this week’s vote.

It’s revealed that Rome actually approached Devens before the veto competition and asked him to remove Lyric from the block if he won. Meanwhile, Melody was feeling confident about her chances against Jason, but she admitted she wasn’t nearly as comfortable sitting next to Rome. Because of that, she was hoping whoever won the Power of Veto would choose to save her.

‘Big Brother’ Houseguests Have Secret Meetings & More

Away from the block, Rome and Lyric’s showmance continued to grow. The two made promises to wait for one another outside of the game, showing just how much their connection had developed during their time in the house. At the same time, plenty of secret conversations were happening as houseguests debated who needed to leave and who deserved another week.

Lyric, Taylor, and LaTrice even discussed the possibility of gathering enough votes to keep Rome in the game if he ended up as the replacement nominee. Lyric thought she could get Yash, Mallory, and Melody or Jason (whichever came off the block) onboard. With so many different conversations happening, it was clear that this eviction wasn’t as simple as it first appeared.

Back in the studio, Julie Chen Moonves also teased tomorrow night’s episode of “Big Brother: Unlocked,” revealing that a celebrity guest will be making an appearance. However, she kept fans waiting by not revealing who the mystery guest would be just yet.

Another ‘Big Brother’ Showmance Emerges…

While Rome, Lyric, and the nominees were dealing with the pressure of eviction night, another potential showmance became a topic of conversation inside the “Big Brother” house. Several houseguests started noticing the growing connection between Melody and Drew, with Angela making it clear that she thought the pair was being very obvious about their relationship.

Dee also recognized that Melody and Drew’s bond could become a major issue for the game moving forward. She discussed the possibility of getting one of them to vote against the other in order to break up the pair before they become a bigger threat.

Honestly, with the Toolshed alliance already facing pressure, this could become another challenge for the group to overcome. If the houseguests decide that Melody and Drew are too strong together, their relationship could end up changing the direction of the game. For now, though, only time will tell how much of an impact this new showmance will have on the season.

Who Won the BB Blockbuster Competition?

Before tonight’s live show, Julie Chen Moonves gave fans a sneak peek at the upcoming BB Blockbuster competition on Instagram, building anticipation for the challenge that would decide which nominee earned safety.

The competition, titled “Pirate’s Booty,” put the three nominees’ memory and puzzle skills to the test. Jason, Melody, and Rome have to carefully re-stack different treasures (3 emeralds, 3 pearls, 3 rubies, and 3 doubloons) by placing each item back into its proper location on four poles. They cannot place any pieces on the ground.

With everything on the line, the nominees have one chance to fight their way off the block and secure another week inside the “Big Brother” house. Yep, this is exactly the type of competition where one small mistake can completely change the outcome of the night.

The winner will come off the block, leaving the remaining two nominees vulnerable heading into the live eviction vote.

BB Blockbuster Winner: Jason

Who Was Evicted During Week 3?

With Devens serving as the current HOH, he and the two remaining nominees were unable to vote during tonight’s live eviction. That meant a minimum of seven votes was needed for a houseguest to be sent home.

The Houseguests began casting their votes, and the split started to become clear quickly.

Taylor votes to evict Melody.

Jason votes to evict Rome.

Yash votes to evict Rome.

Dee votes to evict Rome.

It seems like the house had already started making its decision before every vote was revealed, but with more votes still to come, there is still a chance for the final outcome to shift.

The remaining votes will determine whether Rome’s campaign to stay in the game was enough or if Melody’s journey inside the “Big Brother” house comes to an end.

Angela votes to evict Rome.

Barrett votes to evict Rome.

Lyric votes to evict Rome.

Mallory votes to evict Rome.

Drew votes to evict Rome.

LaTrice votes to evict Rome.

Haley votes to evict Rome.

Chuk votes to evict Rome.

Kamu votes to evict Rome.

Final Vote Count: 12 to 1 – Evicted: Rome

Rome Chats With Julie About His Time on BB 28

After his eviction, Rome “publicly” shared his love for Lyric and the connection they built inside the house. Honestly, it was a sweet moment as the two shared a kiss before Rome officially exited the game.

After his eviction, Rome opened up about his time in the game during his interview with Julie Chen Moonves. He admitted he was shocked that Devens thought his game was strong enough that he needed to be taken out. However, he also acknowledged that Devens never lied to him about where he stood in the game. Looking ahead, Rome said he wants to “grab a beer and play cornhole” with Devens after the season ends.

When Julie asked Rome who he thought cast the vote to save him, he first guessed Lyric, obviously. But after another wrong guess, Julie revealed that Taylor was actually the lone vote to keep him, which surprised Rome. He admitted that Taylor had been very loyal throughout the game.

In the goodbye messages, the houseguests wished Rome well as he left the game. Angela admitted to being part of “the Rome empire imploding” (Rome wasn’t surprised), while Lyric became emotional while sharing that she loves him.

The Time Capsule Twist Continues

The Time Capsule twist continues to give fans a chance to impact the game. After America selected Angela for the first challenge, she was unable to secure the win and received the “Hard-Boiled Detective” costume as her punishment (previously seen on BB27).

Now, fans will get more details about the upcoming Time Capsule powers and punishments during tomorrow night’s episode of “Big Brother: Unlocked.” Julie revealed that former “Celebrity Big Brother” contestant, Ross Mathews will appear on the episode to help reveal what the new twist could mean for the houseguests.

Yep, fans can continue voting for who they want to have a chance to win either a power or a punishment in the next BB Time Capsule through the official “Big Brother” website. Angela is no longer eligible after already being picked once. Let’s be real, with America getting more involved in the game, it seems like these twists could have a major impact as the season continues.

“Big Brother” airs Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays (“Big Brother: Unlocked”) at 8:00pm ET on CBS, next day on Paramount+.