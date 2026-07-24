Who Won Head of Household on ‘Big Brother 28’ Tonight? Week 3 Begins After Another Dramatic Live Eviction

A new Head of Household will officially soon take control of the “Big Brother 28” house following another suspenseful live episode.

The HOH competition is currently underway. The Live Feeds are expected to come on after tonight’s episode airs on Pacific Time around 9pm PT. This victory will come after another unpredictable night that featured the season’s second BB Blockbuster competition and a split eviction vote that sent another houseguest packing.

With a new HOH now in power, the game enters Week 3 with alliances continuing to evolve and players already beginning to campaign for safety.

Jason Wins the Week 2 BB Blockbuster Competition

Before the live eviction, Jason, Melody and Rome competed in the season’s second BB Blockbuster competition for one final chance to escape the nomination block.

The competition, titled “Pirate’s Booty,” tested the nominees’ memory and puzzle-solving abilities. Jason, Melody and Rome were challenged to correctly re-stack different treasures—including three emeralds, three pearls, three rubies and three doubloons—onto four poles. Contestants were required to return every piece to its proper position without placing any of the treasure on the ground.

Jason ultimately completed the challenge first, winning the BB Blockbuster and removing himself from the block moments before the live vote. His victory left Melody and Rome as the final nominees and guaranteed Jason another week in the “Big Brother” house.

The BB Blockbuster twist has once again proven to be one of Season 28’s biggest game changers, giving nominees one final opportunity to save themselves immediately before eviction night.

Who Was Evicted on ‘Big Brother’ Tonight?

Following Jason’s BB Blockbuster victory, the houseguests cast their votes to determine who would become the season’s second evictee.

Because Rick Devens was serving as Head of Household, he was not eligible to vote. Jason, having just secured safety through the BB Blockbuster, and the remaining nominee also did not vote, meaning at least seven votes were needed to evict a houseguest.

As additional votes were revealed, it became increasingly apparent that the house had largely settled on its decision, although enough votes still remained at the time to leave open the possibility of a different outcome.

Rome was ultimately evicted from the “Big Brother 28” house, becoming the second contestant sent home this season.

A New HOH Takes Control of Week 3

Once the eviction concluded, the remaining houseguests immediately shifted their attention to the Week 3 Head of Household competition. Who will win the next Head of Household competition?

The victory comes at a pivotal point in the game as alliances continue to shift following Rick Devens’ influential HOH reign. Several players have already begun reassessing their relationships, while recent strategic moves and emotional confrontations have created new uncertainty throughout the house.

With another houseguest gone, Jason safely advancing after his BB Blockbuster win and a new Head of Household now holding the power, Week 3 is expected to reshape the game once again as the race for the $750,000 grand prize continues.