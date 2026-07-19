Rome Tells Jason He Broke Up With Lyric on ‘Big Brother 28’ After She Flirted with Others

Another dramatic shift has emerged in the “Big Brother 28” house, and this time it involves the season’s first showmance.

Just days after Rome Seymour and Lyric Medeiros became the first houseguests to share a kiss this season, Rome told fellow houseguest Jason De Puy that he had broken up with Lyric. The conversation took place in front of Kamu on the live feeds, immediately sending fans into speculation mode as viewers questioned whether the split was genuine or simply another game move.

With Rick Devens holding both the Head of Household and Power of Veto this week, many live feed viewers believe the timing of Rome’s announcement could be tied to strategy rather than romance. If Rick uses the veto, a replacement nominee will need to be named, and fans have suggested Rome may be attempting to lower his threat level by distancing himself from the house’s only confirmed showmance.

Rome & Lyric Break Up in Front of Kamu

Rome surprised fellow houseguests when he revealed to Jason that he and Lyric were no longer together.

Although Rome did not publicly frame the decision as a game move, many viewers immediately began debating whether the breakup was genuine or designed to improve his position heading into the remainder of Rick Devens’ Head of Household reign.

Because Rick also won the Week 2 Power of Veto competition, he now controls whether nominations remain the same or a replacement nominee is named. That possibility has fueled speculation that Rome could be trying to separate himself from the perception of being part of a powerful duo before any replacement nomination is announced.

Showmances often become attractive targets early in the game because they provide players with a guaranteed ally. Breaking up—or at least appearing to—could reduce that perception, though only time will tell whether the strategy changes anyone’s plans. Earlier, Rome and Lyric chat about how this would be a strategic move.

Lyric Drew Attention After the Week 2 Veto Competition

Even before Rome’s announcement, Lyric had already become a major topic of conversation among live feed viewers. Her and Rome have shared a very intense romantic connection.

Following the Week 2 Power of Veto competition, she was seen spending time with several other houseguests, including cuddling with Chuck during one conversation. In another moment, viewers watched Lyric rub Yash Patel’s leg while the house relaxed together.

The interactions quickly sparked discussion online, with some fans wondering whether Lyric was expanding her social game or unintentionally complicating her relationship with Rome. Others argued that maintaining close relationships with multiple houseguests is simply part of effective “Big Brother” strategy.

Regardless of the intent, the moments added another layer to an already closely watched showmance.

Rick Devens Holds the Power as the House Waits for a Veto Decision

The timing of Rome’s announcement has become even more significant because Rick Devens currently controls the direction of the week.

After winning both the Week 2 Head of Household competition and the Power of Veto, Rick now has complete control over whether nominations stay the same or a replacement nominee joins the block.

As houseguests continue campaigning and reassessing alliances, every conversation has taken on added importance. Several players have already begun positioning themselves for the possibility of a replacement nomination, while others are attempting to strengthen relationships before Rick makes his final decision.

Whether Rome’s breakup with Lyric proves to be genuine or strategic remains unknown. However, with the veto ceremony still ahead and replacement nomination speculation growing, the development has already become one of the most talked-about moments of Week 2 on the “Big Brother 28” live feeds.