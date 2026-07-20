Kevin Hart Hands World Cup Final Star His ‘Superior Player of the Match’ Trophy — ‘Good Thing I Didn’t Keep It’

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has come to a climax and Spain are the new world champions. La Roja defeated Argentina 1-0 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, July 19.

Spain had defeated France in the semi-final, while Argentina had defeated England. England defeated France the night before the final in the tournament’s third-place play-offf match to complete the final rankings.

The final’s only goal came during extra time, when Barcelona forward Ferran Torres blasted the ball home after 106 minutes.

Torres, 26, was given the Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match award for his efforts — and a familiar face handed him the trophy. The familiar face in question? Comedian and actor Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart Shared the Handover Moment on His Instagram Account

Kevin Hart took to his Instagram account to share the moment he handed Ferran Torres his Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match award with his 172 million followers.

The post comprises a single photograph of Hart, smiling and wearing dark shades, holding the trophy, while Torres smiles and gives a thumbs-up.

Hart, 47, captioned his post, “They told me to hand over the trophy… good thing I didn’t keep it. Congrats to @ferrantorres on being named Michelob ULTRA’s Superior Player of the Match. 🍻🏆 @michelobulra #MichelobUltraPartner.”

The star’s “good thing I didn’t keep it” comment appears to be a light-hearted dig at reality television star and United States President Donald Trump. Last year, when FIFA chief Gianni Infantino showed him the World Cup trophy, Trump asked, “Can I keep it?” (per NDTV World).

Hart’s fans and followers noticed the playful reference and commented on his post accordingly.

One follower commented, “Love the trump shade lol.”

Another one joked, “Don’t be like Donald Trump, don’t steal, stealing ain’t good😂😂😂😂.”

Meanwhile, one fan noticed that Hart’s outfit was similar to Argentina’s colors and wrote, “Kevin wearing the wrong collors. Hahahaha.”

Hart wasn’t the only person involved in the handing over of the Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match award to Ferran Torres.

A Pop Music Icon Joined Hart in Handing Torres His Trophy

Kevin Hart was joined by another superstar for the official handing over of Ferran Torres’ Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match trophy: None other than Shakira.

The Colombian singer-songwriter, dancer, and record producer, 49, recorded the official song for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, “Dai Dai.”

Shakira performed the single, along with Nigerian singer Burna Boy, 35, at the World Cup final’s half-time show. Somewhat controversially, the show extended the usual 15-minute half-time break to closer to half an hour.

Along with Shakira and Burna Boy, the likes of Madonna, Justin Bieber, and BTS headlined the show, while the likes of Gustavo Dudamel, New York Philharmonic, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra, Bijan Mortazavi, Electric Mayhem, Ghetto Kids, The Muppets, Emmanuel Kelly, PS22 Chorus, Jason Sudeikis (as Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (as Coach Beard from “Ted Lasso”), Ronaldo, and Ronaldinho also appeared.

We’d like to congratulate Spain on their fantastic World Cup win. We’d also like to congratulate Ferran Torres for winning the Michelob Ultra Superior Player of the Match award. Well done, guys!