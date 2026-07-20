Watch World Cup Commentator Confuse Matt Damon for Brad Pitt

It’s probably not the worst thing to be mistaken for Brad Pitt. Just ask Matt Damon. FOX Sports announcer John Strong was viewing the crowd in the middle of the 2026 World Cup Final when he spotted …

Matt Damon, but as they were naming all the big names in attendance, Strong was very confident in what he was seeing.

“Brad Pitt among the fans here,” Strong confidently asserts in one fan clip of the moment. Moments later, Stu Holden corrects him — “That’s Matt Damon!”

All the Confidence in the World Mind you, he was on a roll up to this point.

“I’m letting you take the rest of these guys,” Strong said. “I got cocky after the first three, and I missed an absolute sitter, so I’m done.”

To be fair, Pitt has been to a couple of World Cup matches this year.

The two actors have been in movies together. The entire Ocean’s Eleven franchise had the two stars.

Getty ROME, ITALY – DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Actors Matt Damon and Brad Pitt (R) pose at a photocall to promote their new film “Ocean’s Twelve” – the sequel to “Ocean’s Eleven” – at the Sala della piccola Protomoteca, Campidoglio on December 10, 2004 in Rome, Italy. The photocall is followed by the European premiere this evening in Rome. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)

It was surprising to see Damon there, only because of how busy his week has been. The Odyssey officially opened on Friday with phenomenal numbers. $124.5 million domestically and an estimated $264.1 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

The “Good Will Hunting” actor said his time on set for the writing of Homer was by far the most challenging to work. Now, he was warned by director Christopher Nolan that it would be the case, but it wasn’t until a scene on a ship during terrible conditions that he truly felt it.

“Well, you said it was going to be hard,” he laughed.

Damon said every department was pushed further than he’s seen before. Everyone from wardrobe to transportation. Nobody was sitting around. It was an “incredible team spirit.”

‘The Odyssey’

“If you’re out on a boat in the middle of the ocean and you get caught in a storm, you get wet with everybody else,” the 55-year-old recently told PEOPLE. “Nobody’s getting a hot beverage that you’re not getting. You know what I mean? Everybody’s on equal footing, including Chris [Nolan], who was just as cold and wet as everybody else throughout the whole thing.”

He also said he was lucky enough to have his children be well-traveled. Movies like this could take a lot out of you, so he wanted to make sure he didn’t miss much time with his family.

“We are seasoned travelers in our family, just because I work all over the world. So my kids love to travel. “My decompression already happened,” he said. “But we’re going to Europe; we’re going to do premieres in Mumbai, Beijing and Seoul. It’s a big push.”

The film looks to be the biggest one of the year and has a star-studded cast to go with it. Tom Holland, who mirrored Damon’s statement of how tough the sets were, is in the movie. As are Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Elliot Page, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson … just to name a few.