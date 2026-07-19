Luke Wilson Gives an Update on ‘The Family Stone’ Sequel

Getty Sarah Jessica Parker, Luke Wilson, and Elizabeth Reaser attend a special holiday screening of “The Family Stone” at the DGA Theater December 14, 2005 in New York City.

The holiday family film “The Family Stone” was released in 2005, with Diane Keaton playing the matriarch of the Stone family. Keaton died in 2025. The rest of the cast will reunite for a sequel, and Luke Wilson shared his reaction to the script.

Luke Wilson Said ‘The Family Stone’ Cast Wants To Reunite

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Sarah Jessica Parker played Meredith Morton, who was the complete opposite of the warm, laid-back family. But she tried to make a good impression because of her boyfriend, Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney). However, the family member who made her feel more at home was Ben (Wilson). Wilson is excited to revisit the character.

“When it came out, and it’s just one of those things when just over the years more people mentioned it to me,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight. More fans told him they would watch the movie around Christmas and Thanksgiving. It was a nice surprise.

“Tom Bezucha is a great writer and a great director, and I read the script, and it’s really funny, and it’s so nice that everybody wants to work together again,” Wilson continued. “And I think you know, after the death of Diane Keaton, it’ll be even more meaningful because she was so great to be around on the first one.”

Bezucha wrote and directed the first film. Mulroney revealed on “The Tangle” podcast that the title of the upcoming film is “The Families Stone.” He’ll return and claimed the rest of the cast will too.

Diane Keaton Joked About Teasing Sarah Jessica Parker on Set

Getty WESTWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 6: Sarah Jessica Parker and Diane Keaton arrive to the world premiere of Twentieth Century Fox’s film “The Family Stone” at the Mann Village Theater December 6, 2005

Meredith often said the wrong things, and Sybil Stone (Keaton) couldn’t stand it. Parker and Keaton revealed how that affected their interactions on set with Girl.

“I’m an Irish Catholic. And you know what that means,” Keaton explained. “Teasing is the best thing in my life. My father used to torture me with teasing, and now I’m carrying the legacy on.” She gave her co-star a nickname fitting for her character’s terrible behavior, and called it her greatest joy of making the comedy.

“Plus she had to room with me,” the Oscar winner said. “We were roommates. By that I mean we were in the makeup trailer every morning at five.”

The screenwriter spoke about the process of writing the next chapter of the fictional family without its matriarch. “I’ve been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already,” he told CNN last November. “Mentally, I’ve been spending time in that house where I’ve been missing her for a while already.”

It’s unknown when the movie will be released. However, it seems like everyone involved is excited to return.