Celebrities Attend 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at Metlife Stadium

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final brought some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports and royalty to New Jersey.

Spain faced Argentina on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, commonly known as MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford. The championship concluded a month-long tournament held across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Getty Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended the 2026 World Cup.

Along with the highly anticipated match, attendees were treated to a closing ceremony and the first halftime show in FIFA World Cup history. PEOPLE reported that Tom Cruise, Lindsey Vonn, Winnie Harlow and several other celebrities attended the event.

Tom Cruise and Other Hollywood Stars Attended

Getty Tom Cruise attended the 2026 World Cup

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were also spotted at the game. Timothée walked onto the field before the match, while Kylie watched from a suite.

Anya Taylor-Joy attended with her husband, musician Malcolm McRae. The actress, who was born in Miami and raised partly in Argentina, showed her support for the defending champions.

Julia Garner, Jon Hamm, Richard Gere, Gayle King and “Squid Game” star Hoyeon were also among the famous faces at the stadium.

Athletes Represented Several Different Sports

Getty Draymond Jamal Green Jr. and Draymond Green at the gold carpet.

The celebrity guest list extended well beyond soccer.

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn arrived in a red polo shirt and floral pants, while figure skater Ilia Malinin posed on the event’s gold carpet.

NBA stars Draymond Green, James Harden, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama and Tyrese Haliburton attended. Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady took selfies from the stands. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart also attended the final at his home stadium.

Tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz appeared on the field with the Louis Vuitton trunk containing the World Cup trophy.

Spain’s Royal Family Supported Its Team

Getty Xavi Hernández, David Recorbet, Fernando Llorente, Fernando Hierro awinmek, Iker Casillas and Míchel Salgado, FIFA Legend attend the FIFA Gold Carpet.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem arrived wearing his country’s jersey. Retired players from Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning team, including Xavi Hernández, Iker Casillas, Fernando Hierro and Fernando Llorente, reunited at the stadium.

Argentina also had celebrity support from Anya and other fans hoping to see Lionel Messi lead the country to another championship.

Music Stars Turned the Final Into a Major Spectacle

Getty Jennifer Hudson performed the U.S. national anthem.

Jennifer Hudson performed the United States national anthem in a custom Thom Browne outfit. Post Malone, Swae Lee and Italian singer Laura Pausini were among the artists involved in the closing ceremony.

The final also featured the first official halftime show in World Cup history. Shakira, Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Burna Boy were among the announced performers, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin helping curate the production. Sky Sports reported that the performance was expected to extend the match beyond the traditional halftime break.

With royalty, Hollywood actors, champion athletes and global musicians gathered in one stadium, the 2026 World Cup Final became as much of a celebrity spectacle as a championship soccer match.