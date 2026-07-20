Craig Melvin Steps Away From ‘Today’ Days After Terrifying Studio Intruder Incident

Craig Melvin is spending some time with family after a tense week at 30 Rock. The “Today” co-anchor was not on Monday’s show, with Sheinelle Jones stepping in next to Savannah Guthrie. “We’ve got Sheinelle in for Craig, who’s getting a little family vacation,” Guthrie said at the top of the broadcast, as reported by People on Monday, July 20.

His absence comes just days after an intruder confronted Melvin inside NBC’s Rockefeller Plaza studios.

Craig Melvin Alerted Security After Intruder Entered Restricted ‘Today’ Area

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On Thursday morning, a man later identified as Andrew Truelove, 41, allegedly entered a restricted area near Studio 1A by following an employee through a card-access door, according to the criminal complaint.

Truelove had slipped past two security guards before the encounter, the complaint said. He reportedly asked for chief meteorologist Al Roker before turning his attention to Craig Melvin, shouting a racial slur and moving toward him.

The incident lasted about 10 seconds before Melvin alerted security. Guards detained Truelove until NYPD officers stationed outside the building arrested him.

Just minutes earlier, Melvin had been on air with Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly, introducing a performance by Adam Lambert.

NBC’s Official Statement After The Scary Incident Rattled NBC Studios

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“There was a security incident this morning at the TODAY show studio. An individual entered an unauthorized area in a vestibule near Studio 1A,” read a statement from NBC on Thursday.

“The person approached anchor Craig Melvin, who alerted security. The individual was detained and taken into custody by law enforcement without further incident. There was no altercation, and no one was injured.”

“TODAY is cooperating fully with law enforcement as they investigate the matter. NBC and TODAY take the safety and security of our employees, talent, staff and guests extremely seriously. We are reviewing the incident and our security protocols and remain committed to providing a safe and secure environment for everyone who works at and visits our studios.”, the statement added.

Suspect Faces Hate Crime Charges

Truelove was arraigned Friday on charges of third-degree burglary as a hate crime and third-degree menacing as a hate crime, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, as per CNN.

Bail was set at $10,000, and a judge granted protective orders for Melvin and Roker. The security guard connected to the breach has reportedly been fired.

Melvin was absent at the start of the 9 a.m. hour that morning but returned before the show ended to address viewers. He also reassured fans on social media, writing, “Hey everyone. I’ve heard from so many of you over the last few hours. I’m doing just fine. Thanks for reaching out.”

On Friday’s broadcast, Melvin said the intruder was “thankfully” stopped quickly, adding, “We are just very happy everyone is safe.”

Security Concerns Mount at 30 Rock

Getty ‘Today’ anchor Craig Melvin

The security breach comes during an already sensitive period for the morning show.

NBC had reportedly increased security around the “Today” studio in recent months, working with the NYPD after the suspected February abduction of Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, who remains missing from her Arizona home.

A source told The U.S. Sun that security around Rockefeller Center had also been heightened due to major events across New York City, including World Cup celebrations.

Guthrie was also absent from Friday’s broadcast after leaving town with her husband, Michael Feldman. She is expected to step away from the show for several weeks soon for an overseas work assignment.