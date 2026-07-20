Stephen Colbert Breaks His Social Media Hiatus To Share This Sweet Photo

Stephen Colbert has been enjoying a well-deserved break from the internet to spend time with family this summer. Now, he’s back on social media with a sweet photo to break his hiatus, and fans were quick to flood the comments with positivity.

The late-night veteran comedian concluded his 11-season run on CBS’ “The Late Show” on May 21, 2026. The conclusion of Colbert’s tenure on the show also brought the end of “The Late Show” altogether, bringing an end to the show that David Letterman spearheaded beginning in 1993. Colbert took over the show after Letterman’s retirement in 2015.

A Sweet Tribute to His Pup, Benny

For the first time since May 22, Stephen Colbert shared a photo to his Instagram. The photo shows Colbert’s beloved dog, Benny, lounging on the couch and giving his classic puppy dog eyes.

Colbert did not write a caption for the post, but the fans in the comments were quick to fill in sentiments for him.

Benny played a very special role in the comedian’s final episode of “The Late Show,” which also featured appearances from celebrities Paul McCartney, Ryan Reynolds, and more.

Fans were quick to express how much they missed the late night host. “Happy Bday, Benny. Enjoy your day with your beautiful family. Missing your Dad!!!” one commenter wrote.

“You don’t look a day over 3,” wrote a fan.

“Happiest of birthdays! Miss you so much Stephen,” another shared.

Since the End of “The Late Show”

Though the end of the show is the end of an era in many ways, Colbert has kept his quintessential philosophical optimism and grace about the whole situation.

The Hollywood Reporter asked Colbert what his plans for May 22nd were, after the show’s last episode on May 21. Colbert said that there are “more important” things going on after the end of the show.

Colbert had a lot of life-defining moments in May, all sandwiching his last episode on “The Late Show.” He described it as “a little blip in the middle where my 20-year late night career comes to an end.” However, as always, Colbert’s approach to the news is nothing but graceful and professional.

“My whole family is going to be here on the 21st, and then we’re all going to get on the train and go to D.C. for the [Colbert’s brother’s] wedding. So, immediately after the show’s over, there’s something much more important going on. And there’s something much more important going on the Monday before, too. My son is graduating from college,” he said.

“The universe has conspired to give me the proper perspective,” he continued about the situation.

However, even with as much grace as Colbert brings to his work and his professional life, he couldn’t help but get a few jokes in. Colbert joked that he could go out as “kind of a martyr” when Jimmy Kimmel was pulled off the air last fall.

“Hey, there’s only room for one person on this cross, buddy!” Colbert remarked on the topic.