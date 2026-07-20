Richard Gere Shares Rare Family Photos From World Cup

Hollywood legend Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra, are huge soccer fans. Naturally, they attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup to support Spain in the title match against Argentina. To make the occasion even more special, they brought along one of their sons for the game.

Check out the great photos Richard and Alejandra Gere shared from the match and how they met the team afterward.

Richard Gere & His Family Celebrated Spain’s Victory at the World Cup

“Pretty Woman” star Richard Gere and his family were over the moon for Spain’s win at the FIFA World Cup. His wife, Alejandra, is originally from Spain. The couple permanently settled in the country in 2024.

“There are moments you know you’ll remember for a lifetime, and today we were incredibly lucky to experience one of them in New Jersey, surrounded by family, friends, and thousands of people sharing the same excitement,” Alejandra Gere captioned an Instagram post in Spanish, translated for this article.

Richard and Alejandra Gere attached several amazing moments from the evening, including a sweet photo with their 13-year-old son, Albert Friedland. Alejandra and her ex-husband, Govind Friedland, welcomed Albert in 2012.



“Watching Spain be crowned world champions was a mix of joy, nerves, hugs, and pride,” she continued. “It was one of those experiences that reminds you how wonderful it is to celebrate together and feel united by a shared dream. ❤️ Congratulations to the entire national team for their effort, their dedication, and for keeping us dreaming right up to the very last minute. Spain, world champions! 🇪🇸🏆❤️ It was such a thrill to experience this together.”

Getty Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Without a doubt, the family had a blast watching Spain take home the trophy. In one clip, gold confetti rained over the field as the Spanish team honorably accepted their victory.

The Family Celebrated With the Players After the Game

Of course, the celebration didn’t simply end on the field. Richard and Alejandra Gere were able to go on the field and take photos with the players.

“What a privilege to have shared this celebration with some of the key figures of a night that has already gone down in history,” Alejandra Gere shared on Instagram today, translated to English for the article. Her actor husband beams from ear to ear as he interacts with the players as if they are all old friends.



“Behind every victory lie years of hard work, discipline, and sacrifice, and an entire team moving in the same direction,” Alejandra continued. “Thank you for your warmth, for the emotion, and for representing Spain with such heart. Congratulations, champions. It was unforgettable to experience this alongside you. 🇪🇸🏆❤️”

In the comments, fans went wild for the unique photos. Many thanked the Gere family for supporting Spain during the game and loved getting to see them interact with the players.

Fans look forward to seeing more wonderful updates from the Gere family.