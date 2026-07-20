Ellie Kemper Talks Motherhood, ‘The Elephant & Piggy Show’ & Latest Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress Ellie Kemper is spending the summer balancing motherhood, an upcoming animated series, and a brand new partnership with the popular snack brand Pirate’s Booty,

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Now, ‘The Office’ and ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ star discussed her recent collaboration, raising two young sons, and why ‘The Elephant & Piggie Show’ felt like the perfect project at this stage of her life.

Inside ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Star Ellie Kemper’s New Pirate’s Booty Partnership

Kemper recently teamed up with Pirate’s Booty to promote Captain Bob’s Summer Quest, a collection of activities designed to encourage families to unplug, spend time outdoors and spark imaginative play.

According to the Bridesmaids star, the partnership was an easy one to say yes to.

“The first sign that it was a natural fit was just Pirate’s Booty,” Kemper joked. “I love Pirate’s Booty. I have snacked on that for years, and I have two boys who are six years old and nine years old. I have passed on my love for Pirate’s Booty genetically to them.”

Kemper added her own family has been actively trying to reduce screen time this summer, making the campaign feel especially timely.

“It gently guides us away from screens, and we’re trying to cut down on screen time a little bit in our household this summer,” she said. “It was such an organic fit.”

‘Bridesmaids’ Star Ellie Kemper Talks Motherhood & ‘The Elephant & Piggy Show’

Reflecting on motherhood and family life, Kemper revealed becoming a parent changed the way she approaches storytelling and creativity.

“It definitely changes your point of view just because your whole life experience changes,” she said. “I think you’re more in touch with your child self just because you’re seeing children all the time and remembering what that’s like.”

She added watching her children play has reminded her how important imagination is, even as an adult.

“My kids have very active imaginations. It’s so nice to tap into that piece of your brain that you used to use all the time when you were a kid,” Kemper said. “Even when you’re just doing the daily grind … it’s so nice to have a break from that and go into an imaginary world.”

Kemper’s upcoming role in ‘The Elephant & Piggie Show’ is based on Mo Willems’ beloved children’s books and reunites the actress with her ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ co-star Titus Burgess.

“I feel really lucky to be working on this show because it’s a show for children, but it’s very much for adults. It’s funny, it’s joyful, it’s whimsical,” she said.

Ellie Kemper Shares Parenting Tips, Reflects on Roles in ‘The Office’ & ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

Inspired by her own childhood experiences, the actress said some of her favorite memories came from simple, outdoor play. When asked what her ideal screen-free summer day looks like, Kemper didn’t hesitate.

“Anything outdoors,” she said. “There’s something that happens when I get my kids out of the house that changes their moods.”

She also offered a simple piece of advice for parents looking to cut back on screen time.

“Leave your phone at home as much as you can,” she said. “Or at least put it in a really hard-to-access place so that you’re just out.”

Before wrapping up the conversation, Kemper reflected on two of her most beloved characters: Erin Hannon from ‘The Office’ and Kimmy Schmidt from ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.’

Asked whether the optimistic pair would become instant friends or create complete chaos together, Kemper laughed before offering her verdict.

“Unfortunately, it might be the latter,” Kemper joked. “I think if they met, Kimmy is a real tough cookie and street-smart. She’d make sure nobody got hurt. Erin might be a little more out to lunch.”