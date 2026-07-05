‘The Office’ Star Talks Major Life Milestone, ‘We Can’t Believe It’

Angela Kinsey got her big break on the sitcom “The Office,” which ran from 2005 through 2013. In 2000, she married Warren Lieberstein, one of the show’s writers. They welcomed a daughter before divorcing in 2010.

While the couple maintained a strong co-parenting relationship for their daughter’s sake, Angela Kinsey went on to find love again. She later remarried actor Joshua Snyder, who had two sons of his own.

This fall, the family celebrates 10 years of having a loving, blended family. Though the special day isn’t until the fall, Kinsey and Snyder have been planning a romantic trip for just the two of them.

‘The Office’ Alum Angela Kinsey & Josh Snyder Celebrate Their 10th Anniversary

After a short engagement, “The Office” star Angela Kinsey married Josh Snyder on November 13, 2026. This fall marks 10 years of wedded bliss, and they’ve been planning something special.

“We’ve been talking quite a bit about it,” Kinsey shared on May 27 during a panel in Los Angeles. “We love to take road trips. And, like, we get up early in the morning, and I pack snacks.”

Though they love their blended family, the couple plans to leave their children with loved ones. They plan to maximize their alone time with romantic drives up the coast, quiet stays at little motels, and plenty of hiking and enjoying the sunset.

“We can’t believe it, it’s like, where has 10 years gone?” the actress expressed disbelief.

During their ninth anniversary, Angela Kinsey and Josh Snyder enjoyed a romantic trip to wine country together.

“Nine years, Ange,” Snyder posted on Instagram. “I love adventuring with you. Grateful for every chapter we’ve lived together and all the ones still ahead! ❤️”

“❤️❤️❤️ 9 years!!” Kinsey sweetly replied in the comments.

Several fans expressed kind anniversary wishes in the comments.

The Couple Bonded Over Their Love of Food

Though Josh Snyder and Angela Kinsey have plenty in common, the pair initially fell in love over their mutual love of food.

“We were dating, and he was like, ‘I love soup,’ and I thought, ‘I’m going to make this man soup,’ because I am falling in love with him,” Kinsey recalled while speaking with Food & Wine in 2025. “I had seen a few different recipes and I thought he might like an Italian wedding soup. It took me all day, and the kitchen was a disaster, but I brought him this big pot (I had to buy the pot) because he wasn’t feeling well. I thought, ‘This is love, showing up with soup.'”

Josh Snyder agreed it was the perfect gesture.

“Soup is the perfect food. You have everything you need in one bowl,” Snyder added. “My mom would make a huge pot of soup or chili and freeze it in little containers for later in the month. So when Angela said, ‘Soup,’ I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re like my parents.’ It just felt so familiar. It feels like home.”

Fans wish the family many more years of happiness together as their 10th anniversary approaches.