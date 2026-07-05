Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Sweet July 4 Photos With Their Sons

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, gave fans a sweet look at their Fourth of July as a family. The 76-year-old “Pretty Woman” actor and Silva, 43, spent the holiday in New York City, taking a boat ride around Manhattan with their sons, Alexander, 7, and James, 6. Silva shared a photo on Instagram from the outing, showing the family on their boat ride with the Statue of Liberty in the background.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Celebrate July 4 With Their Sons

The family’s holiday continued after the boat ride. Silva also shared a photo of Alexander and James playing on the beach, with a red, white, and blue picnic blanket laid out nearby. She followed it with several pictures from the fireworks show the family watched together later that night.

Richard Gere’s Wife Alejandra Silva Celebrates Life Between Two Cultures

“Deeply grateful for a life built between two countries, two cultures, and so many people we love,” Alejandra wrote in her caption.

“Today, we celebrate connection, family, friendship, and everything that reminds us that home is not only a place, but the people we carry in our hearts. Happy Fourth of July to our family and friends across the United States.”

A Quiet Nature Walk Made the Day Even Sweeter

The couple shared another post the same day, offering a quieter look at their holiday weekend. In the video, Silva filmed a lake surrounded by trees before turning the camera toward herself as she walked along a stone path lined with shrubs. Gere appeared ahead of her near a trail sign, waiting as she approached.

Getty Alejandra Gere and Richard Gere attend The Agency | Premiere in NY on November 21, 2024

The clip later showed Gere walking a few steps in front of her and stopping to take in the view. At one point, he paused to photograph the scenery on his phone before turning back toward his wife.

“Some paths are meant to be walked slowly. Not because of where they lead, but because of who you share them with,” the couple wrote together in the caption.

“To me, the best weekends don’t need big plans. Just quality time, nature, unhurried conversations… and the joy of reaching the end of the path with the person I love most.” They ended the caption with a message about the people who make any place feel meaningful. “Because in the end, the real destination is always the people we love. Wait until the end… you’ll see.”

Inside Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva’s Private Family World

Richard and Alejandra have largely kept their family life private, sharing only occasional glimpses of their sons.

Richard is also father to Homer, 26, from his previous marriage to Carey Lowell, while Alejandra shares son Albert, 13, with her former partner, Govind Friedland.

Their Fourth of July posts also fit into a larger pattern for the couple, who often use social media to highlight time outdoors. On June 5, they documented a scuba diving trip together, giving followers another look at their love of nature and adventure.

Richard and Alejandra married in April 2018. Since then, they have built a life between the United States and Alejandra’s native Spain, a balance she has often framed as an important part of their family’s story.