Pamela Anderson Poses With Sons Brandon and Dylan in Sweet Family Moment: ‘Happy Tears’

“Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson and drummer of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe Tommy Lee‘s younger son has started a new chapter.

Dylan Jagger Lee, 28, married his longtime girlfriend, interior designer Paula Bruss, in Saint-Tropez, the same French Riviera town where he proposed in July 2024, Vogue reported on Friday, July 3. The couple exchanged vows at a private villa in Les Parcs, surrounded by close friends and family. Pamela’s elder son, Brandon Thomas Lee, was also present to witness his brother’s big day.

The couple has built a life together alongside their respective careers, his in modeling and music, hers in architecture and design. Paula runs her own design firm, Paula Bruss Design, known for creating timeless, sophisticated spaces that blend comfort with refined style. Dylan has spent his career building a name for himself well beyond the spotlight of his famous parents.

Getty Paula Bruss and Dylan Jagger Lee attend “The Naked Gun” New York Premiere

As a model, he’s fronted campaigns for Acne Studios, Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, Hugo Boss, and True Religion since signing with EWG Management, according to ABC News. He also spent time as a member of the band Midnight Kids, stepping away in 2021 after citing a “different musical direction” for the group.

Pamela Anderson Gets Emotional Watching Her Son Marry

The ceremony was especially meaningful for Pamela, who said watching Dylan step into this next chapter brought unexpected happy tears. “I’m so happy for Dylan and so excited to send him off into the wild world,” she told Vogue. “Tears are catching me off guard at times, happy tears. But as Khalil Gibran says, ‘As parents, we are the bow from which life springs.'”

Dylan also described the wedding as an emotional high point, with the people closest to him and his wife present. Opening up about the wedding, Dylan told the outlet, “The service was peaceful and sentimental.”

“Seeing my beautiful wife walking down the aisle and reciting my vows in the middle of the most beautiful wildflower garden was a dream come true.”

“Looking around and seeing everyone we love gathered together in one place was overwhelming in the best possible way,” he added. “There was so much excitement and love in the air.”

For her big day, Paula chose a gown by Fernando Garcia for Oscar de la Renta. The look drew from “classic French cinema, Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face, and archival runway collections.” Pamela also wore Oscar de la Renta, stepping out in a custom mustard brocade dress with a small cape.

From Sunset Proposal to Saint-Tropez Vows

The wedding came nearly two years after their dreamy beachside engagement in July 2024. At the time, Dylan shared a photo of himself and Paula kissing by the water, along with a video of the proposal. “Till the end,” he shared on Instagram.

As a doting mom, Pamela shared her excitement and joy and celebrated the news in the comments, writing, “I’m so happy for you guys!!! You are meant for each other… I love you both, congratulations!”

Her look for the wedding also carried a sweet family detail. During a February 11 appearance on “Today,” Pamela said Dylan had asked her to return to one of her most recognizable styles for his big day.

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“Mom, can you be blonde for my wedding?” she recalled him asking.

Pamela, who had recently returned to blonde for the 2026 Golden Globes, was happy to oblige.

She told Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones that “it feels good” to be back to her signature color.