‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (July 3): Deke Rejects Remy – Brooke Snaps

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Friday, July 3, reveal that Deke Sharpe (Harrison Cone) tells Remy Pryce (Christian Weissmann) that he’s not ready to give him another chance.

Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) faces the consequences of hiding the truth from Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace).

Plus, Brooke Logan’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) anguish over Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) betrayal leads to a dramatic breaking point.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Pays the Price for His Actions

On Friday, Electra and Will are forced to confront the fallout from Hope’s betrayal. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers reveal that Electra is still reeling after learning Will kept yet another secret from her.

Despite Will’s attempts to explain himself, it may not be enough to repair the damage. Electra is deeply hurt by his latest lies and may find it hard to trust him again.

Electra may even hold Will responsible for Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) decision to put her jewelry line on hold, making it even harder for her to forgive him.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest Electra is most likely moving out of the beach house. Will’s going to try to make amends, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be patching things up anytime soon.

Heartbreak for Remy

Getty Remy begs Deke for forgiveness.

Meanwhile, Remy reaches out to Deke once again and congratulates him on the massive success of Logan.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that Deke appreciates Remy’s gestures, but makes it clear that he’s not ready to rekindle their romance, at least for now.

Deke may remind Remy that his career is finally starting to look up, and he doesn’t want anything to jeopardize it.

Deke knows that once everyone at Logan finds out about his relationship with Remy, he will likely lose his job.

Will Deke eventually change his mind, or will he completely move on from Remy?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Hits Her Breaking Point

Also on Friday, Brooke reaches her breaking point after Hope’s latest deceit. Spoilers say Brooke tries to convince Hope to ditch Logan and return to Forrester Creations.

However, Hope is determined to stay and pleads for forgiveness. She may even ask her mother to be happy for her success, but Brooke isn’t ready to let go of her anger.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers tease that Brooke snaps and draws the line with Hope. Can the mother and daughter repair their fractured relationship before it’s too late?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers (June 29- July 3)

Here’s a quick look at this week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful”:

Monday, June 29: The Forresters are left reeling in the aftermath of Hope’s shocking betrayal; Spencers celebrate a major victory following a triumphant fashion show

Tuesday, June 30: The Forresters work to minimize the damage; Eric is deeply hurt by Donna’s silence

Wednesday, July 1: Electra struggles with another one of Will’s lies; Brooke makes it clear to Katie that their feud is just beginning.

Thursday, July 2: Hope pleads for forgiveness as she tries to repair fractured relationships; Ridge and R.J. fear for what’s in store when Brooke comes face to face with Hope.

Friday, July 3: Deke tells Remy he’s not ready to give him another chance; Will faces the consequences of hiding the truth from Electra; Brooke’s anguish over Hope’s betrayal leads to a dramatic breaking point.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS.