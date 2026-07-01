‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (July 1): More People Get Dragged Into Hope’s Mess

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for Wednesday, July 1, tease that more people suffer from Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) betrayal.

Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace) struggles with another one of Will Spencer’s (Crew Morrow) lies.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) makes it clear to Katie Logan (Heather Tom) that their feud is just beginning.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Electra & Will’s Relationship Is Tested Once Again

On Wednesday, more people suffer from the fallout caused by Hope’s betrayal. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say that, aside from Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Donna Logan (Jennifer**), Electra and Will’s relationship will also be affected as the consequences of Hope’s deception begin to take their toll.

Electra feels hurt by Will’s latest lies and struggles to accept that he, once again, kept a secret from her.

The couple has just gotten back on track in their relationship, and the last thing they need is another setback that could put everything in jeopardy.

Of course, Will was only forced to keep quiet about Hope’s new line at Logan. Still, Electra may see it as a betrayal.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers suggest Will will try to explain his side, but Electra may not be understanding, at least for now.

Later in the week, Will pays the consequences of his actions. Could Electra move out of the beach house, or worse, break up with Will?

Brooke & Katie’s Feud Intensifies

Meanwhile, the feud between Katie and Brooke gets worse. “The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers say the sisters show no sign of reconciliation anytime soon.

On Tuesday’s episode, Brooke vowed to take Hope away from Katie before throwing an object at the monitor in Logan’s showroom.

“She is my child, and I am going to get her out of here!” Brooke raged at Katie. “I am going to rescue her from this place, and there’s nothing you can do to stop me!”

Later in the week, Hope pleads for forgiveness as she tries to repair fractured relationships. Will Brooke be able to forgive her daughter?

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers (June 29- July 3)

Here’s a quick look at this week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful”:

Monday, June 29: The Forresters are left reeling in the aftermath of Hope’s shocking betrayal; Spencers celebrate a major victory following a triumphant fashion show

Tuesday, June 30: The Forresters work to minimize the damage; Eric is deeply hurt by Donna’s silence

Wednesday, July 1: Electra struggles with another one of Will’s lies; Brooke makes it clear to Katie that their feud is just beginning.

Thursday, July 2: Hope pleads for forgiveness as she tries to repair fractured relationships; Ridge and R.J. fear for what’s in store when Brooke comes face to face with Hope.

Friday, July 3: Deke tells Remy he’s not ready to give him another chance; Will faces the consequences of hiding the truth from Electra; Brooke’s anguish over Hope’s betrayal leads to a dramatic breaking point.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS.