Drew Barrymore Shows Off Her ‘Quaint’ RV After Selling 280-Year-Old $5 Million Mansion

Not too long after Drew Barrymore sold her 280-year-old mansion in Westchester for a touch under $5 million, she’s given fans a look at a very different kind of living situation that she’s embraced.

The star is now calling an RV home and has offered her social media followers a charming peek at her “quaint” abode.

Drew Has Settled Right Into Her ‘Cozy Space’

Getty Drew Barrymore

“Barrymore is going back to basics for her summer getaway this year — revealing that she is ready to take a warm-weather adventure in an RV, just weeks after she secured a buyer for her stunning countryside retreat in Westchester County, NY,” according to Realtor.com.

“The actress, 51, took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse at her cozy space in a silly video, during which she sported a baseball cap and a flannel — and proceeded to dance her way around the motor home,” Realtor.com noted. “In the video, Barrymore showed off her playful side as she shimmied around her mobile living space, while giving fans a tour of its humble amenities — all while singer Enya’s ‘Caribbean Blue’ played in the background.”

In the caption of the post, Barrymore wrote, “Do I want to RV? Yes, yes I do. I’ll bring the string lights and tea!!”

Indeed, when she offered fans a look at the RV’s kitchen, and Realtor.com points out that “[i]t seems the actress has been busy settling into the quaint space, with a new kettle from her own Beautiful by Drew homeware range seen sitting in a box on the countertop, while several dishes could be seen in the sink.”

“Another photo that she snapped while flashing a thumbs up in front of the counter showed that the same kettle had been unpacked and, interestingly, taped to the wall, in an apparent attempt to prevent it from shifting while the RV is on the move,” Realtor.com explained.

The IG post also showed Barrymore’s followers “the sleeping area, which has been outfitted with pink bedding — while her appearance in the bathroom revealed just a small sink and a vanity mirror,” per Realtor.com. “At the end of the video, Barrymore let her hair down and snapped a selfie against one of the walls in the RV, on which an oven mitt could be seen hanging from a hook.”

Getty Drew Barrymore

Fans definitely appreciated the tour of Barrymore’s relatively tiny abode, with one person leaving a comment, saying, “Yes! We actually do too! You’re always invited to the campfire!!”

“Omg this is epic. Makes me love you even more! See ya on the road soon? 😂,” another follower wrote.

A third social media user added, “Meet you at the campground ✨🫶🏻”

The Simple Home Comes After a Complicated Mansion Reno

Barrymore’s desire for a home that’s on the smaller side and rather simple to manage is perhaps directly related to the complicated issues she faced with her former mansion.

When the star sold her “expansive six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Westchester dwelling at the end of March,” just two years after buying it for $4.4 million, per Realtor.com, it “mark[ed] the end of what has been something of a turbulent chapter for Barrymore and the home, in which she has invested a very large sum.”

Realtor.com explains, “Having bought the 12-acre property under the assumption that the main residence on the parcel would require some simple, cosmetic updates, the TV host found herself facing a much more mammoth task.”

Now, she can kick back and relax in her tiny-yet-stressfree RV.