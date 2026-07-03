Nancy Lee Grahn Confirms Another Three Years on General Hospital

“General Hospital” fans can breathe a sigh of relief, because at least one beloved character isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays fiery attorney Alexis Davis, announced on the Soapy podcast that she has re-signed her “General Hospital” contract for another three years.

That means Alexis will continue dispensing legal advice, sharp sarcasm, and plenty of tough love in Port Charles for the foreseeable future. During the podcast, Grahn also talked about how much she loves “General Hospital” and how grateful she is to still be working in daytime television after so many years.

30 Years And Going Strong

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Nancy Lee Grahn originated the role of Alexis Davis 30 years ago and has helped shape Alexis into one of the most dynamic female characters on the show. Alexis became a fan favorite almost immediately. And she’s remained a popular character because of her relatable struggles to balance a demanding career, her family, and her commitment to helping others in the community.

Grahn has won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for her performances as Alexis, including the 2025 Daytime Emmy for Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Lead Actress) for the emotional storyline surrounding the death of Alexis’ daughter, Sam, after she donated a kidney to Lulu Spencer.

Even after playing the same character for 30 years, Nancy Lee Grahn says that she still loves the work she’s doing and she loves where she works. And it’s easy to see the bond she has with other actors who have similarly long histories playing “General Hospital” characters. That close friendship behind the scenes creates a bond between the characters that is makes their on-screen relationships believable and familiar.

The Enduring Appeal Of Soaps

Nancy Lee Grahn also talked with the hosts of Soapy about the enduring appeal of soap operas. Generations of viewers have grown up watching characters like Alexis navigate the challenges of motherhood, relationships, family, and careers.

Grahn said that soaps are “familiar, consistent, dependable, and harmless.” She explained that the underlying message of soap operas is that family, love, and loyalty are what life is all about, and that’s a message that continues to resonate with viewers.

She also said that acting on daytime dramas requires more skill than some people think because of the fast-pace and demanding schedule. But Grahn thrives in that environment and likes to make fast choices and “live a little dangerously with scripts.” After thirty years of playing the character, she has developed good instincts for what Alexis would do in tough situations.

What’s Next for Alexis?

On soaps, characters come and go frequently and usually in dramatic ways, so it’s reassuring to know that Alexis Davis will be sticking around for at least another three years. Earlier this season Alexis almost took over Drew’s Senate seat when he became incapacitated, will politics be the next big story arc for Alexis? With Kristina leaving Port Charles for medical school and Molly focused on her literary career, maybe it’s time for Alexis to take a new step in her career, too.