Taylor Swift’s 2009 Promise to Selena Gomez About Finding ‘Real Love’ Resurfaces on Her Wedding Day

In Taylor Swift‘s world, some things live forever, like “real love,” friendship, and old tweets.

Back in 2009, the entertainer, who is reportedly set to marry Travis Kelce today, made a heartfelt promise to her friend Selena Gomez about each of them finding “real love.” With the old message resurfacing on the big day, it’s a touching reminder that sometimes dreams really do come true.

What did Taylor Swift Say to Selena Gomez when she was just 20?

@selenagomez Real love still happens sometimes. It's not just something we make up when we're nine. I have to believe that. You do too. April 14, 2009

With all the excitement surrounding Taylor Swift’s New York City wedding to Travis Kelce, which is set to take place at Madison Square Garden on July 3, the internet has unearthed Swift’s old tweet about love and romance.

On April 12, 2009, Swift responded to a post by then 17-year-old Gomez, where the “Wizards of Waverly Place” star shared a statement about romance. The television star wrote, “Discussing love with two 9-year-olds. That’s what love is supposed to be. Truly amazing, I’m never leaving Canada.”

Swift responded, “Real love still happens sometimes. It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too.”

Fans Shared Their Thoughts About the Almost 20-Year-Old Message

The post is still receiving many fan responses. Swift’s followers are celebrating the full-circle moment and reflecting on how much has changed since the original tweet.

“Yes, you found it, and it’s special,” wrote one follower. A second fan penned, “My baby is about to get married.”

“The prophecy, now fulfilled,” noted a third user of the social media platform X. “You never stopped believing in love and now look at you, you found everything you always deserved,” declared a fourth follower.

Is Selena Gomez Going to Taylor Swift’s Wedding?

Getty Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

According to a report by Page Six, Selena Gomez is not only attending Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce, but she also has a significant role. She is reportedly said to be one of the singer’s bridesmaids.

The two became friends almost 20 years ago. At the time, Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and Swift dated his brother, Joe Jonas.

In 2014, Swift discussed her friendship with Gomez in an interview with E! Entertainment.

“When your life changes, and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is. And your life is commented on, and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we’ve gone through,” Swift said.

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Three years later, in 2017, Gomez shared her own thoughts about their bond during an interview with KIIS FM.

“It was amazing because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

Taylor Swift was said to have made a speech when Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in September 2025.