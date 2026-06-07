‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 8-12): Romance Blooms for RJ & Dylan — Hope & Deke’s Legacy Begins

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of June 8 to 12 reveal that RJ Forrester (Brayan Nicoletti) and Dylan (Sydney Bullock) grow closer.

Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) urges Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) to join the family business.

“The entire Spencer clan is united. We really need you,” Liam tells Wyatt.

Remy Pryce (Christian Weissmann) is very proud of Deke Sharpe’s (Harrison Cone) latest achievement.

“I can’t believe this! You’re Logan’s new designer. You’re level up in the fashion world,” Remy tells Deke.

Things are going smoothly for Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) and Electra Forrester (Laneya Grace), at least for now.

“Nothing and nobody is ever going to come between us again,” Will promises Electra.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, June 8:

Will and Electra take their relationship to the next level.

Brooke and Katie come to an understanding.

Liam asks Wyatt to permanently become part of the team at Logan.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 9:

R.J. and Dylan grow closer.

Bill and Katie look forward to the future.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 10:

Dylan is apprehensive about jeopardizing her role at Forrester.

Hope and Deke host a mini in-house fashion preview.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 11:

Ridge wonders if there is a new woman in R.J.’s life.

Hope gets disappointing news.

Fanny Greyson makes a return to Los Angeles.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, June 12:

Remy learns surprising information.

Steffy demands answers from Katie.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Comings & Goings

Next week, Elsa Esnoult returns as Fanny Greyson. She last appeared on the show in January 2025, when she pitched a fragrance line to Carter and Hope. Will she set her sights on Logan next?

Darin Brooks gets more airtime as Wyatt Spencer. Expect to see him on Monday, June 8, when Liam Spencer begs him to join the family company.

Also making an appearance next week are Christopher “Sincere” Cato as Alex, and Marketa Lim, Elena Moseikina, and Wendy Juel as Logan models.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, June 1: Will’s dangerous behavior has major consequences; A devastated Electra learns what really went down at Bikini bar.

Tuesday, June 2: Deke is elated that his dreams are coming true; Bill seizes an opportunity to bring Will into the family fold.

Wednesday, June 3: Ridge makes an effort to grow closer to Hope; Electra is caught in the middle of a Spencer vs. Forrester feud.

Thursday, June 4: Ridge and Steffy don’t see eye to eye when it comes to Forrester; Dylan and Electra’s friendship is on the rebound; Will and Katie share a tender mother-son moment.

Friday, June 5: Battle lines are drawn between Brooke and Katie; Wyatt contemplates joining Logan; Steffy grows suspicious about Hope’s leave of absence.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” on CBS and Paramount+.