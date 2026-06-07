‘Days of Our Lives’ Susan Seaforth Hayes Pens Touching Tribute to Late Husband Bill Hayes

Beloved “Days of Our Lives” legend Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) penned a heartfelt tribute to her late husband Bill Hayes (Doug) on what would have been his 101st birthday. Soap icon Bill died in January 2024 at the age of 98. The fan favorite soap couple was married for nearly 50 years in real life,

Susan Seaforth Hayes Remembers Great Love Bill Hayes on His Birthday

Taking to Instagram, Susan shared a throwback of her and Bill from Julie and Doug’s first wedding on “Days of Our Lives”. It took place in 1976, two years after Bill and Susan were married. The picture alone tugged at the heartstrings, but Susan’s message to her late husband got the tears flowing.

“Today would have been the 101st birthday of William Foster Hayes. My husband. My darling Billy. Every person that he encountered on his long and vibrant life respected, treasured, and even adored him,” the soap star began her message.

Susan went on to gush over the amazing man that Bill was and how he’s still with her today, two and a half years after his death.

“He was devoted to his family, his theatrical world, his church, his music… and for 49 years his marriage to me. He was a beauty, a creator, a friend, and forever a child of God. His light shines in memory. Irreplaceable. Unforgettable. #DougandJulie #BillHayes,” she ended her lovely tribute to Bill.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Stars and Fans React to Susan Seaforth Hayes Sweet Tribute

The comments section of Susan’s tribute to Bill was filled with familiar faces, gushing over the legendary soap couple and their epic love story.

“Beautiful love story. Thanks, Susan for sharing. ♥️,” wrote Stephen Nichols (Steve). Thaao Penghlis (Tony) called the tribute, “Just beautiful.”

Susan’s good friend and co-star Deidre Hall (Marlena) said, “Legendary photo.” Eric Martsolf (Eric), Cherie Jimenez (Gabi), Kristian Alfonso (Hope), and “The Young and the Restless” star Colleen Zenk (Jordan) all left red heart emojis on the social media post.

Fans also jumped into the comments to show up for Susan and to honor Bill. “You were a most beautiful couple on and off the screen. Loved watching you two on Days. 😍” stated a fan.

Another fan declared, “Always loved you both. You and Bill were the best TV couple ever and same off the screen. 💕💕 God bless you.” “Been watching Days over 50 years. What a great gift of love you two shared on and off the screen. Beautiful tribute to Bill. 😊,” expressed a fan.

“Thank you for sharing! You both are National Treasures. 💞” said a different fan. One fan declared, “Your love story is an inspiration to us all. ❤️”

Bill and Susan met in 1970 when “Days of Our Lives” icon Macdonald Carey (Tom) introduced them on set. Susan had been on the show since 1968, when Bill joined the soap in 1970.

Love blossomed very quickly on and off-screen for the duo. Bill and Susan got married in October 1974, and Julie and Doug followed suit in October 1976.

They made history in 1976 when they appeared on the cover of Time magazine. The article focused on their real-life marriage as well as their popularity as “Days of Our Lives’ supercouple Doug and Julie and the soap culture at that time.