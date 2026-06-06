‘Young & the Restless’ Legend Eric Braeden Weighs In on ‘Beyond the Gates’ Crossover

The wait is almost over for the CBS soap worlds to collide as “The Young and the Restless” invades “Beyond the Gates”. Beloved soap legend Eric Braeden, who plays Victor on “The Young and the Restless,” has been in the soap world for over 46 years and was part of the crossover. Braeden has opened up about being involved in this first-ever major CBS event.

Eric Braeden Thrilled To Be Part of Landmark Event

It’s no secret that soaps have had small character crossovers in the past. However, there has never been a soap crossover of this magnitude before, and Braeden couldn’t be happier to be part of the crossover.

“I think they did a wonderful job. And I must say, they were a joy to work with, all of them. Steve Williford [who directed] had been a director on our show, so I knew him, and I felt comfortable. But everyone was really very nice down there,” he gushed to TV Insider.

Braeden explained that he instantly said yes when he got the call asking if he would take part in the event. He’s a big champion of “Beyond the Gates” and its impact on the soap world.

The actor wasn’t nervous about hopping over to the newest CBS soap. Braeden was just excited to be working with such an amazing cast and crew.

“They were all wonderful on Beyond the Gates. They’re really very warm, wonderful people, and that makes you feel good,” Braeden dished to the outlet.

Next week, Victor, Jack (Peter Bergman), Diane (Susan Walters), Kyle (Michael Melaor), Devon (Bryton James), and Abby (Bryton James) leave Genao City behind for Fairmont Crest. They are all attending Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) political fundraiser.

The crossover event will span four episodes and have a lasting impact on the folks at Fairmont Crest. It will mark the second time that Devon has appeared on “Beyond the Gates”. The character dropped in during Season 1 of the hit CBS soap, revealing his connection to Vernon and Anita (Tamara Tunie).

Soap Fans React To ‘The Young and the Restless’ and ‘Beyond the Gates’ Crossover

CBS dropped an official teaser for the event, which detailed non-stop drama, Victor’s connection to Vernon (Clifton Davis), and more. Fans wasted no time flooding the comments section of the Instagram post with the promo on it to weigh in on what’s coming.

“The great Victor Newman , I have been watching @youngandrestlesscbs since back n’ the day as a teenager @ericbraedengudegast love you and happy for this special Soap crossover ❤️👏🏼.🌟✨️. Excellent,” wrote one fan.

Another fan chimed in to say, “Going to be sooooo good!!! 🍿🍿🍿” “Okay Drama and entertainment 🤓” stated a fan.

“Not my mama’s Victor Neuman on BTG!??👀” expressed a different fan. One fan spilled, “can’t wait!!!!!!! it’s giving more May sweeps all the way into June!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” There were plenty of fire and heart emojis left in the comments section, too.

This is one major event soap fans won’t want to miss. Make sure to tune into “Beyond the Gates” to see what happens when Genoa City and Fairmont Crest collide.