‘General Hospital’ Icon Kristina Wagner Shares Powerful Message for Heartbreaking Anniversary

Beloved “General Hospital” icon Kristina Wagner (Felicia) is marking the fourth anniversary of her son Harrison’s death with a powerful message. The actress and her ex-husband, “The Bold and the Beautiful” star Jack Wagner, lost their son, Harrison, on June 6, 2022. Harrison was 27 years old.

Kristina Wagner’s Powerful Message to Honor Harrison on Anniversary of His Death

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Taking to Instagram, Wagner posted a video with an underwater memorial to Harrison set to the song “Soul of the Sea” by Mystwood Sisters. Wagner used her caption to get brutally honest about the anniversary and how Harrison still inspires her.

“June 6th will mark 4 years since Harrison’s death. Harrison’s spirit has woven itself into my conversations, actions, and my art. It’s inspiring and it guides me. It’s real and extant as anything around me. I live my life because that is where Harrison’s spirit resides. There is always time to cry and I do that. Harrison Hale Wagner Dec 1, 1994-June 6, 2022 (68 ft down. Always remember to pack it in and pack it out. Leave no trace. 👌),” read the caption on the soap icon’s post.

Wagner got so much love in the comments section of her social media share, including comments from a couple of her “General Hospital” co-stars.

“This is divine Kristina. Your spirit is one for the history books, and Harrison lives on in you and Peter and in all the people he touched. A beautiful memorial to a beautiful soul 💦 🐠 🕊️” wrote “General Hospital” star and Wagner’s close friend Finola Hughes (Anna).

Kate Mansi (Kristina) said, “Beautiful Kristina ❤️”, while Tanisha Harper (Jordan) called Wagner’s words “🤍🤍 beautiful.”

Fans also left comments on Wagner’s powerful message about a heartbreaking anniversary. “This is absolutely beautiful Kristina. What an amazingly strong and inspirational person you are. Sending you hugs and so much love ❤️❤️❤️,” said a fan.

One fan expressed, “So beautifully said. Sending healing and kindness your way today and always. ❤️.”

Soap Legends Jack Wagner and Kristian Wagner Honor Late Son Harrison

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Harrison’s body was found in a parking lot in Los Angeles, and his death was later ruled an “accident,” with Fentanyl and Xanax as the official cause. Following Harrison’s death, the Wagners created the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund, which helps young men suffering from the same addiction issues as Harrison get sober.

In the foundation’s mission statement, the Wagners shared that Harrison’s smile lit up a room and that he was survived by many loved ones who miss him dearly.

“We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction, and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it,” read more of the statement.

Kristina and Jack met on the set of “General Hospital” back in 1984, when Kristina joined the ABC soap. They got married in 1993 but divorced in 2006. The former couple is also parents to son Peter.