‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Star Scott Clifton’s Girlfriend Celebrates ‘Silent Hero’

“The Bold and the Beautiful” hunk Scott Clifton’s (Liam) girlfriend, Elle Anderson, wants the world to know her man is the best. Anderson celebrated Clifton, who has been stepping up to take care of her as she has endured some health issues.

Scott Clifton’s Girlfriend Elle Anderson Calls Him ‘Silent Hero’

In an Instagram share, Anderson posted a carousel of photos giving fans a rare look at her life with Clifton. Anderson’s caption made it clear this was an appreciation post and that she was one lucky lady to have the soap star by her side.

The message began with Anderson admitting she hasn’t shared anything on social media about her boyfriend in a long time. Anderson owned up to even missing the opportunity to give him a birthday shout-out. Well, she is making up for that now.

“I just feel overwhelmed with gratitude for this man. He is the quiet strength behind so much of our life. The one who shows up every single day without needing recognition. Through two major back surgeries, he has cared for me with a level of patience, love, and devotion that I can never fully put into words,” she expressed.

Anderson went on to add, “He’s the most incredible dad, the kind of friend everyone hopes to have, and somehow still finds the energy to jump into every wild event production I dream up no matter how big, complicated, or exhausting it may be.”

She gushed that Clifton also takes excellent care of the animals in their family, some of which are featured in the carousel of photos. Anderson praised her boyfriend for always being kind and for having integrity, even when no one is watching him. It’s just the kind of person Clifton is.

“Scott, you are the silent hero of our family. You make all of our lives better simply by being who you are. I love you endlessly, and I am so grateful that we get to do this life together. The world would be a better place if more people were like you. ❤️,” Anderson ended her sweet message.

Clifton showed up in the comments to express his love for Anderson and admit he got a bit teary-eyed while reading the post.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’s Scott Clifton and Elle Anderson Relationship Timeline

The couple has been together for a couple of years. They took their relationship public in January 2024. Clifton and his event planner girlfriend keep their relationship out of the public eye for the most part.

However, Anderson and Clifton have made public appearances together, such as at the Daytime Emmy Awards. They also attended the launch of the “The Bold and the Beautiful” app, BBTV, in March. On the red carpet at the event, with him following her long recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident in early 2024.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” star was married to Nicole Lampson for 10 years. They split in 2023 and are co-parenting their son, Ford.