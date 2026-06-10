‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Fan Favorite Bravely Shares Details of Major Head Injury

“The Bold and the Beautiful” star Scott Clifton (Liam) has revealed he suffered a major head injury. Fans recently noticed that the actor had stitches above his eye in scenes with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) after he returned home. Clifton has addressed what led to the stitches, while praising his bosses, cast, and crew on the CBS soap for helping after he sustained serious head trauma.

Scott Clifton Reveals Details of His Head Injury

Taking to Instagram, the soap star opened up about his recent medical emergency. You can find the photos in the Instagram post. Clifton posted a carousel of photos with a graphic warning because a few of the pictures showed the extent of his injury up close, and they were very gruesome.

His post kicked off with two pictures of him filming “The Bold and the Beautiful” with Brooks, where it was easy to see Clifton had stitches and bruising around his eye. Clifton began his caption by acknowledging the injury as well as the witty banter between Liam and Wyatt about it. Then he explained in detail what went down.

“The night before we were set to shoot these scenes, I’d just come off of a particularly stressful day managing a crisis to do with my 81-year-old mother (everyone’s fine), couldn’t sleep, and got up in the middle of the night—a little too quickly, apparently—to use the bathroom. But something wasn’t quite right, and I could tell I was about to faint. That’s the last thing I remember. I woke up slumped over the edge of the bathtub, upper body mangled inside of it with my feet draped outside,” he expressed.

Clifton shared that he managed to get himself out of the bathtub and looked in the mirror to see a giant gash in his face. The soap star spent the night in the ER, where he got stitches, was told no make-up near the injury for weeks, and that he would have memory issues from hitting his head.

“When our phenomenal producers @rachelaherman and @caseykas got word a few hours later, they told me to stay home and rest while they rewrote the scenes to be taped the following week—leading up to which they would constantly check on me. The next day my phone was flooded with the most loving and concerned texts from the cast and crew, and that’s really the reason I’m posting about this: I am so sickeningly lucky to be a part of this team, this family, this wholly benevolent daytime empire,” Clifton shared.

The actor ended his message with a huge shout-out to everyone on “The Bold and the Beautiful” for the love, kindness, patience, and grace that he was shown during this time. Clifton thanked everyone at the CBS soap for being amazing, including Brooks for adjusting to his new “ugly mug.”

Soap Stars and Fans React to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Scott Clifton’s Injury

Clifton’s soap family and fans flooded the comments section of his social media share with love. Brooks chimed in to say “Duuude!! That one was a MEAN one!!! It’s also how you came up with the Flux Capacitor 😂🤣💪 #BackToTheFuture.”

“The Young and the Restless” star Courtney Hope (Sally) expressed her happiness that Clifton was okay following the gruesome incident, as did “The Bold and the Beautiful” star Rebecca Budig.

Josh Kelly (Cody) from “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless” fan favorite Christian LeBlanc (Michael) shared their shock at what happened to Clifton. “Days of Our Lives” Greg Rikaart (Leo) joked he needed a bigger content warning for the graphic photos, but also expressed his happiness that Clifton was fine now.

Several fans commented that Clifton was very lucky because his injury could have been much worse. Many expressed concern and hope that Clifton would find the underlying cause of his dizziness and the fall into the bathtub.

There was no shortage of love for Clifton following the news of his horrific injury. Thankfully, he’s on the mend.

Clifton’s news about his head injury comes hot on the heels of his girlfriend, Elle Anderson, calling him her “silent hero”. Anderson praised him for stepping up as she recovered from a car accident that occurred last year.