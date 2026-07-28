Hannah Brown Shares Gorgeous Wedding Photos One Year After Her Dream Wedding in France

“Dancing With the Stars” champion and “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown is excitedly celebrating one year of marriage with her husband, Adam Woolard, this week.

The lovely couple married on July 26, 2025, in a gorgeous celebration in France, just a month after they exchanged private vows at home.

Now, Hannah Brown is reminiscing on her special day and sharing the beautiful photos with fans. See how they reacted to the reality star’s dream wedding.

Hannah Brown Looks Back a Year After Her Dream Wedding

Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard are happily celebrating a year of marital bliss. Though she ultimately didn’t find her happily ever after on “The Bachelorette,” she went on to discover something so much better.

“One year down. Forever to go! 🤍” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum captioned a recent Instagram post depicting her special day. Brown included several photos of her and her husband embracing, sweetly sharing the moment.

“So beautiful! Happy anniversary 💘” the official Bachelor Nation Instagram account wrote in the comments.

“Gorgeous pics! Miss you guys!!! ❤️” Jesse Palmer wished the couple well.

The official Over the Moon Instagram account posted additional photos from Hannah Brown’s French wedding, tagging the vendors who helped bring the vision to life.

“Happy first wedding anniversary, @hannahbrown and @admandew! 💍✨” Over the Moon shared. “One year ago today, the two-time @nytimes bestselling author and star of @bacheloretteabc Season 15 walked down the aisle in a custom @mirazwillinger strapless dress at @montleuze in France.”

The account described how Hannah Brown was so excited about planning the big event that she accidentally texted Adam a photo of herself in her wedding dress.

“’I quickly started sending him pictures of several other dresses to convince him that it was only one of many options,’ Hannah laughs. ‘Thankfully, it worked—or at least he was kind enough to let me believe it worked! He still had such an emotional reaction when he saw me coming down the aisle,’” Over the Moon continued.

“Literally the best day. I have never had a bride so happy and joyful! Sun up to sun down, it was pure magic! 🥹” one follower wrote in the comments.

“You had the most stunning wedding! The florals were amazing!” another added.

The Reality Star Got Creative With Her Husband’s Anniversary Gifts

Of course, Hannah Brown couldn’t let the occasion pass without getting her husband something special. She uploaded a new Instagram reel teasing the thoughtful gift she selected.

In the clip, Brown explains that she wanted to honor the traditional and modern anniversary gifts while still being true to her husband’s tastes. To celebrate the traditional “paper anniversary,” she purchased him a journal with his initials monogrammed in the corner. For the modern anniversary, she chose a Garmin watch. To top it off, she added a box of caramels.

Fortunately, going the extra mile paid off.

“Just wore my watch on a 6mi run… currently eating my sea salt caramels, journaling about the weekend we just had. Love you!” Adam replied in the comments after opening the gift.

Fans wish the beautiful couple many years of happiness together.

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