Eric Dane’s Widow, Rebecca Gayheart, Shares Proud Tribute as Daughter Georgia Graduates Middle School

Rebecca Gayheart is ushering in the start of the summer season with a celebratory family milestone. The mother of two proudly watched her daughter, Georgia, graduate from middle school and commemorated the special occasion on Instagram. She wrote, “Congratulations Georgia!!! You have graduated middle school and survived an incredibly difficult year. I am so beyond proud of you — your tenacity, grit and grace has been on full display. Welcome to high school — I have no doubt you’re ready. I am so excited for you!”

Gayheart continued, “Not pictured is your MVP trophy for beach volleyball. Bravo, congratulations and I love you so much.” The 54-year-old actress shares Georgia and her eldest daughter, Billie, with the late actor Eric Dane. Dane passed away in February due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 53.

Congratulatory Tributes Pour in for Georgia

Gayheart’s Instagram tribute received many congratulatory messages for Georgia, including one from Dane’s former “Grey’s Anatomy” co-star and friend Ellen Pompeo. Pompeo wrote, “Congratulations Georgia!!! Well Done.. your mamas words are perfect!!!” Alyssa Milano, Robin Tunney, “Young and the Restless” and “Loving” actress Jessica Collins, and writer/filmmaker Kelly Oxford were also among those sending notes of support and love to Georgia and her mom.

Both mother and daughter are featured in a carousel of graduation photos Gayheart posted on Instagram. One photo shows Georgia accepting a sunflower at a podium, while another captures the soon-to-be high schooler holding the same sunflower and smiling at the camera as Gayheart kisses her on the cheek

Rebecca Gayheart with daughters Georgia (far left) and Billie (far right); Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane’s Enduring Love for Their Daughters

Over the years, Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane publicly expressed the unconditional love they shared for their daughters and remained actively involved as parents. The pair were married for 14 years before separating, but agreed to dismiss their divorce proceedings in 2025 after initially filing in 2018. In a 2025 essay for “The Cut” titled “In Sickness and in Health,” Gayheart wrote about the impact of Dane’s ALS diagnosis on their family. “Spending all this time together, it’s all been really positive, and I think it’s nice for the kids to see maybe a softer side of us,” she said.

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane with daughters Georgia & Billie in 2013; Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

In Dane’s posthumously released interview for Netflix’s “Famous Last Words” series, the “Euphoria” star shared a memorable message for his daughters onscreen. “Billie and Georgia, these words are for you,” he began. “I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried. Overall, we had a blast, didn’t we? I remember all the times we spent at the beach, the two of you, me, and Mom — in Santa Monica, Hawaii, Mexico. I see you now playing in the ocean for hours, my water babies. Those days, pun intended, were heaven.”