Katie Holmes & Joshua Jackson Celebrate Milestone 25 Years After ‘Dawson’s Creek’ (PHOTOS)

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson shared a full-circle moment at the premiere of “Happy Hours” during the 2026 Tribeca Festival. The former “Dawson’s Creek” co-stars stepped out together Saturday at New York City’s BMCC Theater to celebrate the debut of the romantic dramedy, marking one of their biggest public appearances together in years.

Katie Holmes Takes the Lead Behind and in Front of the Camera

Getty Katie Holmes attends the “Happy Hours” Premiere

For Holmes, the project carries special significance. In addition to starring in the film, she also wrote and directed it.

The iconic ’90s duo was joined by fellow cast members Constance Wu, Jack Martin, Johnna Dias-Watson, Eden Espinosa, Donald Webber Jr., Chloe Kerwin, and John McGinty, as well as several notable guests, including Sara Bareilles, Joe Tippett, and Norah Jones.

Getty Chloe Kerwin, Eden Espinosa, Sky Smith, Donald Webber Jr., Johnna Dias-Watson, Jack Martin, John McGinty, Constance Wu, Joe Tippett, Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes and Cara Cusumano

Holmes arrived at the premiere in a champagne-colored satin gown with delicate lace detailing, while Jackson kept things classic in a bright blue suit and crisp white shirt.

Getty Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes speak onstage during the “Happy Hours” Premiere.

The event marked a major milestone for Holmes, who not only stars in “Happy Hours” but also wrote and directed the film, her fourth feature behind the camera.

See more photos of their sweet reunion here:

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The romantic dramedy follows Liz, a recently divorced photographer, and Andrew, a journalist who reenters her life years after breaking her heart as a teenager.

As she developed the project, Holmes believed Jackson would be perfect for the role. Even so, she wasn’t certain a reunion would actually happen after so many years apart professionally.

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In the end, “Happy Hours” brought the longtime friends and former co-stars back together on screen for the first time since “Dawson’s Creek.”

Katie Holmes Reflects on Working With Joshua Jackson Again

Getty Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes

Before arriving together at the film’s premiere, Holmes reflected on what it was like sharing the screen with Jackson again after a quarter-century.

“We hadn’t worked together in 25 years, and we’ve changed a lot,” Holmes told Variety.

Their reunion quickly captured fans’ attention after the pair were spotted filming in New York City last year, sparking nostalgia among viewers who grew up watching them on “Dawson’s Creek.”

Even Holmes admitted she was surprised by the reaction.

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“To be honest, it was unexpected,” Holmes told Variety. “I know we were on a show that a lot of people watched, but I guess we never fully realized the impact. It still kind of throws all of us.”

While the actors famously played Joey Potter and Pacey Witter on the beloved teen drama, Holmes said they were intentional about making sure “Happy Hours” stood on its own rather than feeling like a return to the characters that made them famous.

“We also wanted to give ourselves the space to show different sides of ourselves and to not portray these people we’re known for,” she said.

Inside Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson’s Longtime Friendship

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Twenty-five years is a long time, but Holmes said the moment she and Jackson got back on set together, it felt like no time had passed at all. “It’s like a shorthand that we quickly realize still exists,” she said.

“We’ve always done well working off one another. He directs me and I direct him without us even mentioning it.”

Jackson previously shared similar thoughts while discussing the experience earlier this year. He compared the reunion to finding someone who has been part of your life since the beginning while appearing on the Today show in March.

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“There are these people in your life — she’s a lifelong friend now — and for us to be able to go back and do this again, and, honestly, for her to be able to create that space for us was kind of magical,” he said. “Happy Hours” is their own thing now, built on a friendship that has only grown stronger since their days on “Dawson’s Creek.”