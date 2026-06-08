General Hospital: Drew’s Secret Weapon Unleashes Chaos in Ultimate Revenge Plot?

Many General Hospital viewers found themselves rejoicing when Drew (Cameron Mathison) was finally humbled after being a royal pain in the butt of nearly everyone in Port Charles. Arguably, since he and Carly (Laura Wright) split, Drew has become an unbearable villain on the show.

Running down Drew’s list of horrific acts, he slept with his nephew’s wife, manipulated his underage great-nephew into believing his father didn’t care about him anymore with the arrival of a new baby, kept his daughter away from her only living biological sibling, and attempted to trick his aunt out of the inheritance left to her by Monica (Leslie Charleson). Oh, and then there’s the whole vendetta with Sonny (Maurice Benard) and the blackmail of Curtis (Donnell Turner). So when Drew was shot, and later drugged and paralyzed thanks to Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), who really felt bad for the guy?

With all that being said, show writers are heavily suggesting that Drew’s incapacitation days are nearing an end. And when he’s up and back on his feet, there’s a good chance he has revenge on the mind, instead of letting bygones be bygones.

Drew May Have a Long List of People Who Have “Wronged” Him

ABC Katelyn MacMullen and Cameron Mathison

Leaning into the notion that Drew wants payback for what happened to him over the last several months, he likely has several people he wants to suffer. First and foremost, Willow and Nina (Cynthia Watros). One can imagine he’s been stewing, knowing Willow not only shot him, but also has been working with her mother to keep him immobilized. He’s been in love (or obsessed) with Willow for a while, so her actions probably feel like the biggest betrayal. As far as Nina is concerned, well, he’s loathed her for quite some time.

Then there’s Michael (Rory Gibson). Despite all the evil things he’s done to his nephew, the root of the problem stems from Drew’s jealousy. With Michael in a great spot these days, that jealousy probably won’t be eased. Oh, and there is the fact that Michael cut Drew out of their business in part, but Drew did steal Michael’s wife.

Keeping in the Quartermaines, Drew likely still has a score to settle with Tracy (Jane Elliot) for making sure he remains on the outside of the family, and a beef with Jason (Steve Burton) for pummeling him. And, other enemies of Drew again include Sonny, Curtis, and Sidwell (Carlo Rota).

Will Teenage Scout Become Drew’s Secret Weapon?

If you haven’t heard by now, Drew’s daughter, Scout, is returning to Port Charles this summer, and she will be the latest victim of SORAS (Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome). Kayden Brenna Tokarski is resuming the role of the character, and she’ll be a teen. In true soapy fashion, it’s not hard to imagine the new Scout being a bit rebellious and misguided. While she may return enraged at her father for keeping her away from her family, it would make for a great story if she helps Drew settle scores.

Now, to his credit as a parent, he probably wouldn’t want Scout willingly helping him. However, she may secretly do things to sabotage some of her father’s enemies, proving she’s “daddy’s little girl.”

For example, what if Scout overhears Willow and Nina talking about how Willow shot Drew? Perhaps Scout will take it upon herself to see to it that her stepmom pays for that. Let’s not forget that Scout also has Cassadine blood running through her veins, so if those maniacal genes surface, Willow could be in real trouble. If Willow’s life really starts to crumble, would anyone really suspect Scout?

There’s also a possibility that Scout returns with a grudge against Jason for beating up her dad and Tracy for treating him so poorly. Could she wind up batting her eyelashes to maintain her apparent innocence, while going after them secretly? It’s worth noting that Charlotte (Bluesy Burke) was once a duplicitous teen.

Keep watching General Hospital to see what’s in store for Drew and his new teenage daughter.